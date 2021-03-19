Ace Hardware Is Offering Free Paint Samples and Paint Delivery Through April 3 — Here's What You Need To Know

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Have you been putting off painting your home for a while now? Well, it's time to put all that procrastinating to a halt, thanks to some exciting new offers from Ace Hardware.

The hardware giant is rolling out some pretty cool painting perks in light of recent consumer intel showing just how much people have been delaying the popular home-improvement project: Some 84% of respondents in a February 2021 YouGov survey of 1,008 DIY painters said they have a room in their home they want to paint, yet 52% say they plan to paint someday in the next six months or a year. Nearly half of these individuals saying finding time to paint is the number one obstacle between them and a newly spiffed-up abode. Suffice to say, walls need painting, but people can't seem to carve out the time to get it done.

That's why Ace is on a mission to make that day come sooner rather than later with the declaration of Saturday, April 3 as "Some Day;" the day folks put paint brush to paint bucket and knock painting off their to-do list. To that end, they've announced that this Saturday, March 20, will be "Free Sample Saturday" at participating Ace stores for all Ace Rewards members (if you're not already a member, you can sign up for Ace Rewards online here for free). On Saturday, such customers can receive a free Benjamin Moore color sample to test at home before committing to a paint color. (The same YouGov survey found that selecting a paint color is an obstacle to painting for 22% of respondents.)

To up the ante, they're also offering free paint delivery through April 3 on orders over $50 at participating Ace Hardware locations, which can be ordered online through their paint and painting supplies collection here.

Another neat perk? Ace Rewards members with kiddos can get the first month of a Sittercity premium membership for free, so you can hire a babysitter while you finally knock off that home office painting project you've been putting off since work-from-home life began.

"Paint is the easiest way to put a fresh face on tired walls or make old siding look and feel new again. We also realize paint procrastination is real," says Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware, in a company press release. "A new pop of color or walls that make your friends talk is the perfect way to kickstart spring; fresh paint feels better than your deepest spring cleaning. Rest assured your locally owned Ace store is here to help, every step of the way."