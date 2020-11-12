Ace Hardware Launches Christmas Lights Contest to Benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Love Christmas lights? You bet your bottom dollar we do. Well, there's some fun news from Ace Hardware: Now through December 7, the company is inviting customers to flaunt their finest, most festive holiday lights and participate in a social media challenge, dubbed #AceLightsUpTheTown, to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

During the contest's time frame, simply snap a picture of your holiday lights display and share it on social media with your city and state in the caption, along with the hashtag above. The three towns with the most submissions will win a donation in the city or town's name to their local Children's Miracle Network Hospital in the amounts of $7,500, $5,000, and $2,500 for first, second, and third place, respectively.

"Since becoming a partner of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in 1991, Ace Hardware has raised more than $130 million for local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide. Nearly 30 years later, our aim to be the 'Helpful Place' remains truer than ever," said Kim Lefko, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware in a company press release. "We hope you'll join us as we Light Up the Town and spread some holiday cheer for a good cause."

For more information on the #AceLightsUptheTown contest, visit acehardware.com/lightsupthetown. We've already got our wheels turning on how we'll set up our lights display this year.

