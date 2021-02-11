Love Louisiana Food? You'll Swoon for A Dozen Cousins Limited-Edition Creole Red Beans

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In the winter, our soul and stomachs just really crave red beans and rice. Or a nice hearty bowl of Punjabi red beans. Or, how about sautéed veggies with some crumbled sausage and red beans for a satisfying weeknight dinner? With ever-versatile red beans, the possibilities are endless.

But there's just something about Creole-seasoned beans that strike a chord with our taste buds. And you don't need us to tell you that cooking dried beans from scratch can be a laborious effort that requires advance planning the night before (gotta soak those beans!). That's why we love the limited-edition Red Creole Beans (Buy It: $29.99 for an eight-pack; Amazon.com) from A Dozen Cousins, which come ready to heat-and-eat in a BPA-free pouch. The new debut comes in honor of Black History Month, and the Louisiana-inspired beans are slow-simmered with bell peppers and spices for a nuanced flavor that's mildly spicy. As is oft quoted, the love for red beans runs so deep in New Orleans that jazz great Louis Armstrong used to sign his letters "Red beans and ricely yours." After trying these, you'll definitely be rethinking changing your sign-off as such, too.

A Dozen Cousins' African American founder and CEO, Ibraheem Basir shared that he's personally very excited about this limited-edition launch "to celebrate his mother's native Southern cooking and her infamous Red Beans and Rice, and as well as Black history to continue to celebrate and remember." We're sure excited to test these beans out.

If these beans are your gateway product into A Dozen Cousins, we also recommend trying their Classic Refried Pinto Beans (Buy It: $29.99; Amazon.com) and Refried Black Beans (Buy It: $29.99 for an eight-pack; Amazon.com). And did we mention the brand also recently launched at select Publix stores? Southern home cooks are sure filled with glee thanks to that announcement.

