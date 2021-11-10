A small token of appreciation for our American heroes.

Here Are the Restaurants and Retailers Offering Freebies and Specials for Veterans Day

With Veterans Day just a day away, restaurants and retailers across the country are gearing up to salute our country's service men and women. Veterans and active-duty military members can look forward to a full day of freebies, from morning coffee and doughnuts to discounts and offers for free lunch and dinner. Service members can also take advantage of other specials like free haircuts and discounts at retailers like Target and Dollar General.

Here are some of the free meals, deals, and specials veterans and active-duty military members can take advantage of tomorrow.

RESTAURANTS

Another Broken Egg Café: Free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee for dine-in only

Applebee's: Complimentary entrée from an exclusive Veterans menu, plus bonus $5 gift card to redeem on their next visit

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar: Free All-American Burger with choice of cheese and side from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Free entrée from a select menu for dine-in only

Bob Evans: Free meal from a select menu for dine-in only

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for dine-in or takeout

California Pizza Kitchen: Complimentary entrée and beverage, plus a BOGO coupon to be redeemed Nov. 12-20.

Cantina Laredo: Complimentary entrée

Chicken Salad Chick: Free Chick Special and regular drink

Chili's: Free meal from a select menu for dine-in only

Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet for dine-in only

Denny's: Free build-your-own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon for dine-in only

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich for dine-in or carry-out

Dunkin' Donuts: Free doughnut

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Free meal for dine-in only

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Card for a free Freddy's Original Double combo meal that can be redeemed until Nov. 30

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night featuring free "thank you" meal for dine-in

Hickory Tavern: Free menu item up to $15

Hooters: Free entrée from special menu with purchase of beverage

IHOP: Free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes

Insomnia Cookies: Free six-pack of cookies with any purchase

Joe's Crab Shack: Free meal of up to $15, plus a $5 bonus card to be redeemed Nov. 12 through Dec. 31

Krispy Kreme: Free coffee and donut of your choice

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse: Free meal from a special menu from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Macaroni Grill: Free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti

O'Charley's: Free meal for dine-in only

On the Border: Free Pick 2 Combo for dine-in only

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille: Free Famous Pork Chop (dinner-sized) when accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner entrée from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a special menu for dine-in only

Ruby Tuesday: Free Garden Bar entrée

Schlotzky's: Free small drink and chips with entrée purchase. First 50 to redeem deal at each location get a $5 reward coupon for a future purchase

Shoney's: Free All-You-Care-to-Eat Breakfast Bar meal until 11 a.m.

Smokey Bones: Free meal from select menu for dine-in only

Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie

Starbucks: Free tall hot-brewed coffee for military service members and military spouses

TCBY: Free 6-ounce frozen yogurt

Texas Roadhouse: Free dinner vouchers handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vouchers can be used through May 30

TGI Fridays: Free select meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Twin Peaks: Free meal from a select menu

Wendy's: Free breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

White Castle: Free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal

Zaxby's: Free Signature Sandwich Meal

RETAILERS

Dollar General: 20% off purchases from Nov. 11-14 for veterans, active-duty military, and their families

Great Clips: Free haircut or free haircut card to be redeemed Nov. 12 to Dec. 10

Target: 10% off two separate purchases for veterans, active-duty military, and their families with verification of military status in the Target Circle program through Nov. 13