North Carolina Couple Welcomes "Miracle" Baby at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/2022
Today was an extra, extra special day for Aberli and Hank Spear. The couple from Burlington, North Carolina, welcomed their first child on February 22, 2022 at 2:22 a.m. in delivery room #2 at Alamance Regional Medical Center.
The first-time parents met their healthy baby girl, Judah Grace, after 26 hours of labor.
"I heard all the nurses screaming in excitement and I was like what is happening," Aberli told WFMY. "I looked at him and I was like what time was she born. He was like 2:22 and I like oh okay!"
Judah's numerically exceptional arrival isn't the only special part of her story. Her name is also significant.
"Her name means 'praise'," Aberli told the local news station. "Judah, that's why we picked that name because I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma back in 2014 and we were told that we probably couldn't have kids."
WATCH: Georgia Baby Measuring 19 Inches Long Born at 9:19 P.M. on 9/19/19
Aberli battled cancer until 2020. She calls Judah a miracle baby.
"God's perfect timing, he never makes mistakes," she told WFMY.
Congrats, y'all!