Why the Date 2/2/22 Is Extra Special
Happy 2/2/22!
Today is no ordinary date, and not just because it's exceptionally fun to write. In numerology, the 222 sequence of numbers is believed to be charged with special energy. Number sequences with repetition, often referred to as Angel Numbers, represent duality, partnership, relationship, and balance.
According to Allure, sequences of twos could mean that someone is helping you get where you need to go.
As astrologer Kate Rose writes for YourTango, "each zodiac sign will feel something unique" today, and it "may reveal most in the areas of love and relationships."
February 2022 also marks the end of the 222 sequence for this century, which started back in 2000. Other key years included 2002, 2020, and 2022. We won't see this sequence again in 200 years, until 2/2/2222.
WATCH: Why People Start Each Month by Saying "Rabbit, Rabbit"
If today falls flat for you, fear not. There are two more extra special dates coming up this month: February 20, 2022, and February 22, 2022.
"222 days serve as a reminder for us to know that, no matter what happens in our world, we are in a time of cooperation, compassion, duality, and harmony—if we so choose to embody these qualities," astrologer Shereen Campbell writes for StyleCaster. "So, hopefully you choose to use the last days of this magical 222 energy like a portal to channel all the love and hope you can. For yourself first, and then for others."