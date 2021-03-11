The sweet senior pup is currently living at the St. Tammany Parish Animal Shelter in Lacombe, Louisiana.

15-Year-Old “Southern Gentleman” Swampy the Dog is “Down on His Luck,” Looking for a Forever Home

Swampy the dog is hoping the luck of the Irish will help him find his forever home this St. Patrick's Day. In fact, the 15-year-old bully mix is so desperate to spend his golden years with a family that he dressed up for a Leprechaun-themed photoshoot for the occasion.

According to his adoption listing, Swampy has "never been more down on his luck" after losing his forever home not once but twice through no fault of his own.

The senior pup is currently living at the St. Tammany Parish Animal Shelter in Lacombe, Louisiana, following the death of his original owner a few months ago. Swampy was then taken in by a kind, homeless individual, but he ultimately had to be surrendered.

This "Southern gentleman" spends his days sleeping quietly, snuggled up with his favorite item: his red fluffy blanket. He enjoys going for slow walks and does well on leash and knows commands like "sit"—even though it takes him a while to get back up again.

Swampy would prefer to be the only dog in the house. He is heartworm negative, microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccinations.