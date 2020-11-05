1-800-Flowers and Alice's Table Are Hosting Virtual Classes on Thanksgiving Centerpieces and Fall Wreaths

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Let's take a moment to appreciate the silver linings of this crazy year. Dolly Parton coming to the rescue with...everything. Finally mastering the best pancake recipe ever. Knitting so many beautiful pieces we could stretch a sweater arm to Tennessee and back.

And, of course, flowers. Oh, let there be flowers. Recently, we've spent more than our fair share of time rejoicing in the simple magic of flowers, and if there's ever been a time to savor the little things in life, it's now. If you're anything like us, you'll also marvel at the fact that there's something truly remarkable about autumnal blooms and floral arrangements. But if you're also anything like us, you're pretty much a novice when it comes to perfecting, say, a fall centerpiece for your table.

Well, it's time to change that. Recently, we were excited to learn that 1-800-Flowers has partnered with Alice's Table to offer an assortment of fall virtual flower arranging workshops. Classes run the gamut from "Fallin' for Fall Wreaths" to a Thanksgiving Masterclass with Alice's Table founder Alice Lewis. There's even a special class designed for kids. All cost $65-$75 per ticket and you'll get a kit with fresh flowers and a vase shipped directly to you to use during the virtual course. Classes are selling out fast so be sure to book yours soon.

WATCH: Festive Fall Wreath Ideas for a Stunning Seasonal Display