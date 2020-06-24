1-800-Flowers Launches Virtual Floral Arranging Workshops

Gift alert idea! (Okay, or gift-yourself alert.) This summer, brighten up your day—and your home by treating yourself or a loved one to a virtual floral workshop from 1-800-Flowers.

The flower behemoth has partnered with events company, Alice's Table, to create interactive floral arranging workshops that you can stream from the comfort and safety of your home on Zoom (when the time is right, there will also be in-person events). Each class costs $65 per person and includes the delivery of a floral arranging kit with farm fresh seasonal stems and a vase from 1-800-Flowers.com the day before your class. Each class will guide you through arranging a stunning bouquet step-by-step, and last about an hour. (Worth noting: You can see the instructor during the class and ask questions through the chat feature on Zoom, but nobody can see you.)

As we all spend more time than usual at home during the coronavirus pandemic it's hard to think of a better way to enhance our living space than with fresh flowers. So far, some classes have already sold out, so book here soon if you're looking to have some blooms-infused fun in the near future. Or, share the joy with a friend and gift a virtual class.

Looking to celebrate a special occasion like a birthday or bridal shower? Private events can also be booked—learn more here.

WATCH: Easy Wow with Buffy Hargett—Pink Ombre Flower Arrangement