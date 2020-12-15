Sweet New Year’s Treats To Send To Friends and Family
It’s been a year like no other, which is why—more than ever before—we’re looking forward to celebrating the advent of a new year. Come January 1st, we’ll be welcoming 2021 with arms wide open, and we’ll also be sending our best wishes to friends and family. This year, instead of gathering together to celebrate, we’re sending treats to loved ones near and far. Whether it’s a selection of cheeses from Thomasville, Georgia’s Sweetgrass Dairy; a cooler full of ice creams from Savannah’s Leopold’s Ice Cream; or an assortment of spices from Spicewalla in Asheville, North Carolina, there’s a delicious gift that will remind friends and family that they’re loved this year and forever. Celebrate the New Year by sending your loved ones a special treat and welcome the New Year along with us. Happy 2021! For more gifting ideas, check out these homemade food gifts for any occasion and these regional food gifts perfect for the holidays.
Sweetgrass Dairy Georgia On My Mind Gift Box
Buy It: $75, sweetgrassdairy.com
Nothing says a happy holiday like cheeses and jams from Thomasville, Georgia’s Sweetgrass Dairy. This gift box includes several signature cheeses as well as Blackberry Patch Peach Bourbon Cardamom Jam, Spotted Trotter Georgia Blue Salami, and Georgia Sourdough Crackers.
Spicewalla 6-Pack Choose Your Own Essentials Collection
Buy It: $29.99, spicewalla.com
Spruce up their spice cabinet, and they’ll be set for every cooking and baking project they tackle all year long. Choose from an array of 18 spices in the Kitchen Essentials Collection from Asheville, North Carolina’s Spicewalla, and personalize an assortment to send to friends and family.
Leopold’s Ice Cream Holiday Cooler Package
Buy It: $125, leopoldsicecream.com
There’s no need to wait until summer arrives to enjoy a scoop of ice cream. Start the year off right with a gift from Savannah’s Leopold’s Ice Cream, and send loved ones a selection of ice creams from Leopold’s parlor. You can personalize the assortment yourself—there are 38 flavors to choose from, including 7 vegan options. We have our eye on Chocolate Raspberry Swirl, Honey Almond & Cream, and Rum Raisin. Yum!
Golden Isles Olive Oil Olive You Basket
Buy It: $90, goldenislesoliveoil.com
St. Simons Island’s Golden Isles Olive Oil has lots of specialty olive oils and balsamic vinegars to choose from. We like this sweet gift basket that includes an oil, vinegar, and Casina Rossa Mixed Olive Salad to enjoy with dinner. If you’d like to personalize your choices, browse their offerings online or call up the shop for guidance on selecting a perfect pairing.
John & Kira’s Chocolate Figs
Buy It: $24.95, johnandkiras.com
A true delicacy and an ideal New Year’s treat, these chocolate-dipped figs are filled with a whiskey-infused Valrhona dark chocolate ganache and dipped in dark chocolate. They're a sweet bite that remind loved ones how much they mean to you—and invite them to indulge a little.
Tillamook Maker’s Reserve Flight
Buy It: $45, tillamook.com
Vintage white cheddars take center stage in this cheese flight, which makes a perfect gift for the cheese lovers in your life. The package also includes a canvas tote that according to Tillamook features “the Morning Star—the ship built in 1854 by the earliest dairy farmers in the region.”
Harry and David Sea Salt Caramels Gift Box
Buy It: $39.99, harryanddavid.com
Buttery caramels dipped in chocolate and studded with sea salt—what’s lovelier to receive in your mail box? It’s a gift they’ll still be talking about come February.
Hickory Farms Cheese Favorites Gift Box
Buy It: $31.99, hickoryfarms.com
For those who enjoy a savory treat rather than a sweet one, look to this assortment of cheese favorites from Hickory Farms. It includes a smoked gouda, jalapeno cheddar, smoked cheddar, farmhouse cheddar, and mission jack blend, not to mention some toasted crackers to enjoy them with.
Savannah Candy Kitchen’s Nashville Taffy Gift Box
Buy It: $19.95, savannahcandy.com
The Savannah Candy Kitchen is known for its salt-water taffy. Send a loved one some of these sweet treats direct from Savannah, Georgia, with this gift box, which commemorates Music City and is filled with flavors such as banana, orange, chocolate, strawberry, watermelon, lemon, lime, vanilla, licorice, and cinnamon.
Provence Rose Tasting Trio
Buy It: $59.99, wine.com
For a selection of wines to enjoy as a treat, look to this trio of roses, which includes three complementary but distinct wines that pair beautifully with a celebratory New Year’s meal.