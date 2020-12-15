Sweet New Year’s Treats To Send To Friends and Family

It’s been a year like no other, which is why—more than ever before—we’re looking forward to celebrating the advent of a new year. Come January 1st, we’ll be welcoming 2021 with arms wide open, and we’ll also be sending our best wishes to friends and family. This year, instead of gathering together to celebrate, we’re sending treats to loved ones near and far. Whether it’s a selection of cheeses from Thomasville, Georgia’s Sweetgrass Dairy; a cooler full of ice creams from Savannah’s Leopold’s Ice Cream; or an assortment of spices from Spicewalla in Asheville, North Carolina, there’s a delicious gift that will remind friends and family that they’re loved this year and forever. Celebrate the New Year by sending your loved ones a special treat and welcome the New Year along with us. Happy 2021! For more gifting ideas, check out these homemade food gifts for any occasion and these regional food gifts perfect for the holidays.