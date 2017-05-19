Count Down with These New Year's Eve Snacks
Baked Brie Bites
Use frozen mini phyllo pastry shells to have this 12-serving recipe on the sideboard in less than 20 minutes.
Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
Handheld recipes that aren’t a mess to eat are always winners. Bonus: Our Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese makes a beautiful presentation.
Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon
If you’re just serving heavy appetizers, this is a great option. Tiny Yukon Gold potatoes are sliced, then stuffed with a combination of butter, chives, rosemary, bacon, and blue cheese.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Don’t skip the plum and Dijon jelly. It’s an absolute must for dipping these savory sausage bites.
Blue Cheese-Red Currant Cheese Ball
We used cream cheese, lemon zest and juice, hot sauce, blue cheese, red currant jam, and dried currants to make this flavorful cheese ball.
Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball
We called for water crackers to serve alongside, but you can use whatever variety you prefer.
Chicken Liver Mousse Crostini with Pepper Jelly
Pepper jelly, a Southern favorite for serving with pimiento cheese, also tastes delicious with our chicken liver mousse.
Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
Pick up cooked shrimp from your grocery store or fish market to make quick work of this recipe.
Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball
If you’re looking for a big pop of flavor, this is it. Feta, green olives, flat-leaf parsley, and green onions pack a punch.
Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw
Pre-bake the biscuits and pick up barbecue from your favorite local spot. Just don’t wait until the last minute—they might be closed on New Year’s Eve.
Spicy-Sweet Pecans
Scatter small dishes of Spicy-Sweet Pecan throughout your party so guests always have a snack within reach.
Bacon-Fig Tassies
If you’re pressed for time, don’t stress! Swap in mini-phyllo pastry shells in place of the dough.
Benne-Maple Roasted Pecans
Add another nut option to the menu.
Cuban Sliders
These warm, pressed sandwiches are the perfect late-night snack. Prep a few batches of these ahead of time and keep them on a sheet pans in the refrigerator. When the moment strikes, pop a sheet pan in the oven. As they’re devoured, rotate in the next batch.
Fried Hominy
Guests are going to love this. Savory Spice Mix is absolutely addictive, but those with a sweet tooth are going to love topping Fried Hominy with Cinnamon Spice Mix. Make two batches so friends and family can choose their own adventure.
Gumbo Rice Fritters
Now this is a unique take on gumbo. Serve with Spicy Mayo for dipping.
Marinated Olives and Almonds
This olive and nut mix is as beautiful as it is tasty.
Orange-Basil Baked Brie
Guests will love this easy-to-eat brie. You can serve warm or at room temperature.
Sweet Potato Tartlets
Garnish these dessert cups with brown sugar pecans, mint leaves, and sweetened whipped cream.