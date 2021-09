Count Down with These New Year's Eve Snacks

Ring in the New Year with savory snacks that can feed a crowd. The key on New Year's Eve is to make sure your menu is made to graze. Meaning, you can do all the prep ahead of time, then enjoy the party (and countdown) with your guests. Just be sure to keep an eye on platters and serving bowls to ensure they don't need replenishing. Otherwise, grab your champagne cocktail , make the rounds, and enjoy ringing in the New Year. Our New Year's Eve snacks ideas have something for every kind of New Year's Eve party . If you and a few of your friends are gathering to watch the ball drop try our Creamy Shrimp Dip with Wonton Chips. It's the perfect (perfectly addictive, that is) snack for a casual holiday party among friends. For a cocktail hour leading up to a formal sit-down dinner, you won't want to spoil anyone's dinner but, since drinks are being served, you'll surely want something for guests to nosh on. Our Spicy-Sweet Pecans are surprisingly satisfying and easy to eat while holding a cocktail. Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites are great for a late-night gathering where a full meal isn't being served—one bite and you'll soon find out why they're one of our favorite recipes for a New Year's Eve snacks party.