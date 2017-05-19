Count Down with These New Year's Eve Snacks

Credit: Alison Miksch
Ring in the New Year with savory snacks that can feed a crowd. The key on New Year's Eve is to make sure your menu is made to graze. Meaning, you can do all the prep ahead of time, then enjoy the party (and countdown) with your guests. Just be sure to keep an eye on platters and serving bowls to ensure they don't need replenishing. Otherwise, grab your champagne cocktail, make the rounds, and enjoy ringing in the New Year. Our New Year's Eve snacks ideas have something for every kind of New Year's Eve party. If you and a few of your friends are gathering to watch the ball drop try our Creamy Shrimp Dip with Wonton Chips. It's the perfect (perfectly addictive, that is) snack for a casual holiday party among friends. For a cocktail hour leading up to a formal sit-down dinner, you won't want to spoil anyone's dinner but, since drinks are being served, you'll surely want something for guests to nosh on. Our Spicy-Sweet Pecans are surprisingly satisfying and easy to eat while holding a cocktail. Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites are great for a late-night gathering where a full meal isn't being served—one bite and you'll soon find out why they're one of our favorite recipes for a New Year's Eve snacks party.
Start Slideshow

1 of 19

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

Use frozen mini phyllo pastry shells to have this 12-serving recipe on the sideboard in less than 20 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Handheld recipes that aren’t a mess to eat are always winners. Bonus: Our Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese makes a beautiful presentation.

3 of 19

Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Food Styling: William Smith; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

If you’re just serving heavy appetizers, this is a great option. Tiny Yukon Gold potatoes are sliced, then stuffed with a combination of butter, chives, rosemary, bacon, and blue cheese.

Advertisement

4 of 19

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Don’t skip the plum and Dijon jelly. It’s an absolute must for dipping these savory sausage bites.

5 of 19

Blue Cheese-Red Currant Cheese Ball

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Blue Cheese-Red Currant Cheese Ball

We used cream cheese, lemon zest and juice, hot sauce, blue cheese, red currant jam, and dried currants to make this flavorful cheese ball.

6 of 19

Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball

We called for water crackers to serve alongside, but you can use whatever variety you prefer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

Chicken Liver Mousse Crostini with Pepper Jelly

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Liver Mousse Crostini with Pepper Jelly

Pepper jelly, a Southern favorite for serving with pimiento cheese, also tastes delicious with our chicken liver mousse.

8 of 19

Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

Pick up cooked shrimp from your grocery store or fish market to make quick work of this recipe.

9 of 19

Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball

If you’re looking for a big pop of flavor, this is it. Feta, green olives, flat-leaf parsley, and green onions pack a punch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Pre-bake the biscuits and pick up barbecue from your favorite local spot. Just don’t wait until the last minute—they might be closed on New Year’s Eve.

11 of 19

Spicy-Sweet Pecans

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Spicy-Sweet Pecans

Scatter small dishes of Spicy-Sweet Pecan throughout your party so guests always have a snack within reach.

12 of 19

Bacon-Fig Tassies

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Bacon-Fig Tassies

If you’re pressed for time, don’t stress! Swap in mini-phyllo pastry shells in place of the dough.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

Benne-Maple Roasted Pecans

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Benne-Maple Roasted Pecans

Add another nut option to the menu.

14 of 19

Cuban Sliders

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cuban Sliders

These warm, pressed sandwiches are the perfect late-night snack. Prep a few batches of these ahead of time and keep them on a sheet pans in the refrigerator. When the moment strikes, pop a sheet pan in the oven. As they’re devoured, rotate in the next batch.

15 of 19

Fried Hominy

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Fried Hominy

Guests are going to love this. Savory Spice Mix is absolutely addictive, but those with a sweet tooth are going to love topping Fried Hominy with Cinnamon Spice Mix. Make two batches so friends and family can choose their own adventure.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

Gumbo Rice Fritters

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Gumbo Rice Fritters

Now this is a unique take on gumbo. Serve with Spicy Mayo for dipping.

17 of 19

Marinated Olives and Almonds

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Marinated Olives and Almonds

This olive and nut mix is as beautiful as it is tasty.

18 of 19

Orange-Basil Baked Brie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Orange-Basil Baked Brie

Guests will love this easy-to-eat brie. You can serve warm or at room temperature.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 19

Sweet Potato Tartlets

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Sweet Potato Tartlets

Garnish these dessert cups with brown sugar pecans, mint leaves, and sweetened whipped cream.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next