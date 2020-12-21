9 Home Resolutions You Can Actually Keep in 2021

If you’re looking to make a positive change in 2021, why not start with your home? Not only are you spending a lot of time at home—which means it’s likely top of mind all day, every day—but it’s a direct representation of you. When your home is decorated, organized, and cleaned to your liking, it might feel like all other facets of your life fall into place.

That said, sticking to a new habit is easier said than done. Research suggests that only 19% of people actually keep their New Year’s resolutions, with the rest of them falling to the wayside by the end of January.

But just because keeping a resolution is hard doesn’t mean it’s impossible. If you’re committed to making your home a brighter, better place, help is on the way. We asked a handful of designers to share design resolutions you’ll actually be able to keep. From making your bed every morning to keeping your space organized once and for all, it turns out change is a lot easier than you think.