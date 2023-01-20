New USPS Forever Stamps Are Adorable Nod To Furry Friends

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has unleashed its design for this year’s Love stamps, and boy are they cute!

A nod to Americans’ adoration for their furry friends, the new stamps feature playful illustrations of everyone’s favorite pets—a kitten and puppy—each perched on a heart. Perfect timing for Valentine’s Day!

“The kitten and puppy each rest their front paws on a big red heart, which captures perfectly the love we have for these special creatures—and their love for us in return,” Judy de Torok, the Postal Service’s vice president of Corporate Relations, said in a news release. “I have a feeling these may be some of our most popular stamps ever.”

The stamp dedication took place at the Texas animal shelter Austin Pets Alive! yesterday, with adoptable pets on hand for the event.

The Love (2023) Forever stamps are now available at Post Office locations nationwide and online at the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps. This latest addition to the Love series will be issued in panes of 20. Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

