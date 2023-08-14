Nestlé Issues Nationwide Cookie Dough Recall Due To Potential Presence Of Wood Fragments

Nestlé has issued a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of a ready-to-bake refrigerated product due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

According to the FDA, the recall is isolated to two batches of Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “Break and Bake” Bar products that were produced on April 24 and 25, 2023 and distributed at retailers in the U.S.

“While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue,” the company said in a statement.

The recall does not involve any other Nestlé Toll House products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in “break and bake” bars, rolls, or tubs, or edible cookie dough.

“We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address,” Nestlé said.

Consumers who purchased Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K are urged not consume the product and return it to the retailer you purchased it from for a replacement or refund.

Customers with additional questions about the recall may contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST).