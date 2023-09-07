Neil Armstrong’s Former House For Sale In Texas

The mid-century Texas home that housed astronaut Neil Armstrong’s family when he became the first person to walk on the moon has hit the market.

The 2,883-square-foot residence in the coastal Houston suburb of El Lago was listed by Debbie Ashley of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty last week for $550,000. Often referred to as the "Moon House,” the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home is located just three miles from the Johnson Space Center.

Courtesy of TK Images

According to The New York Post, Armstrong and fellow astronaut Ed White bought three lots of land to split between them. They built their houses in 1964 and lived next to each other until White died during the Apollo I mission in 1967.

Courtesy of TK Images

Armstrong’s property at 1003 Woodland Drive was home to Armstrong’s then-wife Janet and their three children during 1966’s Gemini 8 mission and the legendary Apollo 11 mission in 1969. It was during Apollo 11 that Armstrong became the first human to step foot on the moon and uttered his famous line: “That's one small step for man. One giant leap for mankind.”

Courtesy of TK Images

Sitting on a manicured 17,102-square-foot lot, the house features unique period architecture including a classic sunken family room, vaulted ceilings, and the original rock fireplace. Other highlights include an in-ground pool with pink decking, an oversized three-car attached garage and a three-bay detached garage/workshop, and a vintage built-in “secretary” desk in the primary bedroom.

Courtesy of TK Images

Armstrong left NASA shortly after completing the Apollo mission and relocated to Ohio in 1971. He died on August 25, 2012, in Cincinnati at the age of 82.

