News "Something You Don't See Everyday": Mystery Creature Filmed Swimming Off North Carolina Stumps Internet Nessie, is that you? By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Chasin Tails Outdoors Bait & Tackle Theories are flying after a video of a large, reptile-like animal swimming in a North Carolina inlet went viral last week. Chaisin' Tails Outdoors, a saltwater bait and tackle shop in Atlantic Beach, shared a clip of the mystery creature and its confusing movements on Facebook Tuesday. "Something you don't see everyday," the shop wrote alongside a video taken by captain Daniel Griffee. "Whales or the Loch Ness Monster in the port this morning. Never seen one inside the inlet like this!" The 43-second clip shows the dark, shiny creature surface briefly and exhale before gliding smoothly through Bogue Sound. Commenters chimed in with their guesses as to the animal's identity, with suggestions ranging from giant eel to alligator. A number of Facebook users wrote that it looked like an orphaned whale calf. "The more I look at it, the more I think it is a large gator," one commenter wrote. "It's definitely a manatee," another said. "It's a North Atlantic right whale calf, sadly by itself," one popular comment reads. "All the proper folks are aware." According to The Charlotte Observer, most of those animals are uncommon in Bogue Sound this time of year, though right whales are migrating along the coast for winter. North Atlantic right whales have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act since 1970. It is believed that there are fewer than 350 currently remaining in the wild. Whatever this animal is, we hope it gets to wherever it's going safely!