Proposal Saved By Myrtle Beach Police And Good Samaritan Who Help Find Lost Ring

Published on July 7, 2023
Myrtle Beach Proposal Lost Ring
Each day is different at the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Some days the officers are saving lives, and some days they’re saving proposals

The latter was the case during PFC John Lively’s beach patrol Saturday evening. The busy Fourth of July weekend was in full swing when he was flagged down by a man visiting from Tennessee who was planning to propose to his girlfriend. The man had a serious problem: he had lost the engagement ring in the South Carolina sand before managing to get down on one knee.  

“The gentleman explained that they had been taking photos in different places along the beach and had gotten to the last location and realized the ring had fallen out of his pocket,” Myrtle Beach Police Department wrote on Facebook.  

Officer Lively was soon joined by PFC Sean Owens and PFC Zachary Stashick, and the group quickly started canvasing the areas where the couple had been taking photos on the beach. Soon, PFC Shon McCluskey and K9 Goggles showed up to “use the incident as a training exercise for Goggles.” 

“During their search for the ring a local community member overheard what was going on and jumped into action with a metal detector in hand!” the police department’s post continues. “Shortly after joining the search, the ring was found by the metal detector! The ring was quickly returned to the gentleman for him to continue his proposal! For those of you wondering, she said yes!”

“The Myrtle Beach community pulls together anytime, anywhere, for anyone!” the post concludes. “We wish the engaged couple a happy future!”

Now that’s what we call a happy ending!

