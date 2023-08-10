This Stylish, Retro-Inspired Toaster Is Compact Enough For The Tiniest Kitchens—And It's On Sale For Just $25

It looks just like Grandma's vintage small appliance at a very reasonable price.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on August 10, 2023

The aesthetics of your kitchen appliances tell your guests a personal story, and since you have more creative freedom with the color and design of your countertop appliances, they're a great way to add a pop of color and whimsy to your home. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have added flair and function to their small kitchens with help from Mueller's Retro Toaster.

There's just something about an extraordinarily pretty, small appliance that gives your countertop a special touch, and this toaster, in particular, screams quaint charm that will have you thinking of Grandma's kitchen. Plus, this device measures at 6.5 inches deep, 11.5 inches wide, and 6.9 inches high, offering a friendly compact footprint that can fit comfortably in smaller kitchens.

The stainless steel Retro Toaster features a '50's design boosted by modern features like a defrosting setting, auto-centering guides, a cancel button, an auto shut-off function, a removable crumb tray, seven browning levels, and a 30-second reheat option. Its cord tidily wraps under the base so you can quickly tuck it away if you need to save counter space. Moreover, it comes in high-shine shades like turquoise, black, pink, and white, complementing your kitchen's style, and thanks to a click-on-page coupon that will save you an extra $5, you can grab the model for just $25.

Amazon Mueller Retro Toaster 2 Slice

Amazon

From bagels and toast to English muffins and frozen waffles, this "super cute, compact" toaster is ready to tackle your breakfasts and snacks with "very even toasting each time," according to a five-star reviewer. "The crumb tray is easy to clean and the controls are very easy to understand," they added, noting that their 5-year-old is able to use it "with no problem."

Another customer complimented the device's minimalist design "both visually and mechanically" and called the defrost button a "welcomed feature" since they typically keep their breads in their freezer. "It's simple, and it works great," they concluded.

You can't go wrong with the Mueller Retro Toaster when it comes to a vintage-looking small appliance at an affordable price. We also found some more retro-inspired toaster options below.

More Vintage-Inspired Toasters

Redmond Two-Slice Toaster

Amazon REDMOND 2 Slice Toaster Retro Stainless Steel

Amazon

Black+Decker Two-Slice Toaster

Amazon BLACK+DECKER 2-Slice Toaster Red

Amazon

Keenstone Stainless Steel Toaster

Amazon Keenstone Retro Toaster 2 Slice Stainless Steel

Amazon

Smeg Retro Style Toaster

Amazon Smeg TSF01PGUS 50's Retro Style Aesthetic 2 Slice Toaster

Amazon

Buydeem Four-Slice Toaster

Amazon BUYDEEM DT640 4-Slice Toaster

Amazon
