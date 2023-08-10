Food and Recipes Kitchen Assistant This Stylish, Retro-Inspired Toaster Is Compact Enough For The Tiniest Kitchens—And It's On Sale For Just $25 It looks just like Grandma's vintage small appliance at a very reasonable price. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living / Amazon The aesthetics of your kitchen appliances tell your guests a personal story, and since you have more creative freedom with the color and design of your countertop appliances, they're a great way to add a pop of color and whimsy to your home. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have added flair and function to their small kitchens with help from Mueller's Retro Toaster. There's just something about an extraordinarily pretty, small appliance that gives your countertop a special touch, and this toaster, in particular, screams quaint charm that will have you thinking of Grandma's kitchen. Plus, this device measures at 6.5 inches deep, 11.5 inches wide, and 6.9 inches high, offering a friendly compact footprint that can fit comfortably in smaller kitchens. The stainless steel Retro Toaster features a '50's design boosted by modern features like a defrosting setting, auto-centering guides, a cancel button, an auto shut-off function, a removable crumb tray, seven browning levels, and a 30-second reheat option. Its cord tidily wraps under the base so you can quickly tuck it away if you need to save counter space. Moreover, it comes in high-shine shades like turquoise, black, pink, and white, complementing your kitchen's style, and thanks to a click-on-page coupon that will save you an extra $5, you can grab the model for just $25. Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $25 From bagels and toast to English muffins and frozen waffles, this "super cute, compact" toaster is ready to tackle your breakfasts and snacks with "very even toasting each time," according to a five-star reviewer. "The crumb tray is easy to clean and the controls are very easy to understand," they added, noting that their 5-year-old is able to use it "with no problem." Effortlessly Shred Meat In Seconds With This On-Sale Tool Shoppers Call A ‘Game Changer’ For Meal Prep Another customer complimented the device's minimalist design "both visually and mechanically" and called the defrost button a "welcomed feature" since they typically keep their breads in their freezer. "It's simple, and it works great," they concluded. You can't go wrong with the Mueller Retro Toaster when it comes to a vintage-looking small appliance at an affordable price. We also found some more retro-inspired toaster options below. More Vintage-Inspired Toasters Redmond Two-Slice Toaster Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $41 Black+Decker Two-Slice Toaster Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $32 Keenstone Stainless Steel Toaster Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $38 Smeg Retro Style Toaster Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 Buydeem Four-Slice Toaster Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $56 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Deal Alert: Lake Pajamas Is Having A Rare Summer Sale, And You Can Shop PJs For Up To 50% Off This Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Entertaining Essentials for Your Next Outdoor Bash 7 Things Designers Always Buy At Dillard’s