This Best-Selling $5 Makeup Tool Is The Secret To Defined Eyelashes And Clump-Free Mascara

Mascara is a crucial step in any makeup routine. Whether you’re applying a full face for a special event or a natural everyday look—elongating your lashes with the help of your favorite mascara makes all the difference. The classic routine consists of curling your lashes, then applying a coat (or coats) of mascara; however, adding one simple step after applying mascara can transform a clumpy look to a long, natural finish.

The MSQ Eyelash Brush is the missing step in your eye makeup routine—and the best-selling tool is on sale for $5 at Amazon. Working similarly to a traditional comb, the eyelash brush removes knots and clumps after running it through freshly mascaraed lashes. The tool also separates lashes giving a natural effect instead of the dreaded spider legs look. Shoppers call it “simply ingenious” because it nixes clumps in one movement.

The comb’s curved line of bristles are made of stainless steel, so they’re easy to clean in between uses to prevent mascara buildup. It has 30 small tines placed closely together to help ensure every lash is combed and separated. The stainless steel teeth span the length of an inch, perfect for brushing through most lashes in one go.

More than 10,800 customers have left the comb a five-star rating. One shopper who had been on the hunt for something to “‘unglue’” their “skimpy lashes after applying mascara,” claimed “this little gadget works.” Another five-star reviewer calls it the “best eyelash comb.” Adding it’s “so much easier to use than the typical plastic ones” thanks to its shape and metal tines.

The small comb comes with a removable cap, making it easy to toss in your bag and go. Even Cosmetologists approve of the gentle comb for detangling delicate lash extensions. You can purchase the tool in a variety of colors to go with your bag, too: black, naked pink, pink, red, or white.

For a limited time, get the missing piece in your makeup routine for only $5. Shop the MSQ Eyelash Brush while it’s on sale for 38 percent off at Amazon.