7 Ways To Celebrate with Mama From Afar This Mother's Day
Watch a Movie Together
Grab some popcorn and join together virtually for movie night. Whether you want to watch an old classic or find a new favorite, choose a movie to watch together from your own living rooms. You can find a roundup of our favorite Mother's Day movies and how to watch them here.
Cook a Meal
Drop off the necessary ingredients on her front porch or send Mama a pre-packaged meal kit, like Home Chef, and order the same one for yourself. You'll be all set to cook the same meal virtually, and once it's ready you can enjoy eating together.
Have a Wine Tasting
Send Mama a gift card to Winc so she can take the Palate Profile Quiz. They'll then send a personalized selection of wine to her front door. Gather on a video call to enjoy the tasting together.
Host a Virtual Family Game Night
Round up all of Mama's favorite people to play games together virtually. Games like Bingo, Charades, and Pictionary can easily be converted to a virtual format.
Set a Time for Afternoon Tea
Gather virtually to enjoy an afternoon cup of tea and catch up with your mom. Republic of Tea partnered with Harry & David to allow you to gift one or two teas in the flavor of your choice.
Plan a Virtual Painting Night
Whether you want to let your creativity shine and create your own artwork or prefer to follow a virtual painting class, you'll love showing each other your finished creations. You'll both just need an Acrylic Paint Set , a canvas in the size of your choice, and a virtual video connection.
Send a Spa Basket
Pamper Mama by sending her a package of spa products that she can enjoy at home. Candles, bubble bath, tea, and nail polish are just a few ideas of what you can add to the basket. Or you can order a pre-packaged basket, like this one from Etsy, and have it delivered to her.