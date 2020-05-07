16 Mother's Day Quiches and Frittatas She Won't Soon Forget

Whether your Mother’s Day ritual includes breakfast in bed or a lovely al fresco brunch, there’s nothing like a new recipe to keep a beloved tradition fresh. We’d never claim there’s anything average about a classic breakfast casserole or a sweet bread to start the day, but there’s something special about a colorful baked-egg entrée that really evaluates a menu, no matter how casual.

Show Mom she taught you something right with a deceivingly easy quiche or frittata that’s sure to wow. Incredibly simple, these anytime eggs give you the gift of endless options. Serve them up fresh or made ahead for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Plus, you can make them with almost anything. From sausage and potato to asparagus and cheese, you’ll see our favorite frittata and quiche recipes are packed with an assortment of flavor combinations. But the best part? Personalization is easy as pie; we promise that extra touch to add Mom’s favorite ingredients won’t go unnoticed.

Scroll on for everything from crustless quiches to slow-cooker frittatas, all prime for your culinary creativity and all sure to make any Mother’s Day meal memorable.