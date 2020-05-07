16 Mother's Day Quiches and Frittatas She Won't Soon Forget

By Southern Living Editors
Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Whether your Mother’s Day ritual includes breakfast in bed or a lovely al fresco brunch, there’s nothing like a new recipe to keep a beloved tradition fresh. We’d never claim there’s anything average about a classic breakfast casserole or a sweet bread to start the day, but there’s something special about a colorful baked-egg entrée that really evaluates a menu, no matter how casual.

Show Mom she taught you something right with a deceivingly easy quiche or frittata that’s sure to wow. Incredibly simple, these anytime eggs give you the gift of endless options. Serve them up fresh or made ahead for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Plus, you can make them with almost anything. From sausage and potato to asparagus and cheese, you’ll see our favorite frittata and quiche recipes are packed with an assortment of flavor combinations. But the best part? Personalization is easy as pie; we promise that extra touch to add Mom’s favorite ingredients won’t go unnoticed.

Scroll on for everything from crustless quiches to slow-cooker frittatas, all prime for your culinary creativity and all sure to make any Mother’s Day meal memorable.  

Crustless Ham and Spinach Quiche

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Crustless Ham and Spinach Quiche

Ham, collards, onion, and cheese combine for a sturdy base with plenty of room for customization. Add an all-purpose baking mix, milk, and eggs over the top, and you're ready to serve in just one hour. 

Mini Quiche Recipe with Asparagus and Goat Cheese

Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Quiche Recipe with Asparagus and Goat Cheese

Our classic asparagus and goat cheese recipe make the perfect base for a riff. Get clever with your ingredient combinations and make each solo serving slightly different. 

Tomato-Herb Frittata

Victor Protasio

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata

Crumbled feta give this frittata just the salty bite it needs to standout from the rest. 

Asparagus Quiche

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Asparagus Quiche

The braided crust on this classic quiche is ready for its closeup. You don't have to tell anyone it's made with store-bought pie crusts.

Sausage-Potato Frittata

Victor Protasio

Recipe: Sausage-Potato Frittata

Layered with hearty ingredients for anytime eating, this savory frittata is a slow-cooker favorite. 

Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

Cheese grits gets a makeover in this creative quiche. Prep the sausage and grits a few days in advance to make this early morning bake even easier. 

Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Hash browns and bacon have never looked classier than in this cast-iron breakfast that only takes 20 minutes of prep time. 

Quiche Lorraine

Southern Living

Recipe: Quiche Lorraine

Fast and flavorful, our reader-favorite Quiche Lorraine lives up to its reputation. Our recipe studs egg filling with flecks of green onions, bacon, and a generous helping of Swiss cheese.

Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata

As if this 30-minute recipe isn't fast enough, you can get a head start and make the grits a day in advance. 

Easiest Crustless Quiche

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Easiest Crustless Quiche

A crustless spin on a classic Quiche Lorraine, this basic brunch recipe can easily be upgraded with any sautéed vegetables of your choosing. 

Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche

Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche

While it may look fancy, this pie is made with store-bought crust. A fluted tart pan is all you need to make it look extra special. 

Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

A cheddar grits "crust" is only made better with an abundance of bacon in what's sure to be your new favorite quiche. 

Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas

Mini frittatas fresh from the oven in just 30 minutes? That's our kind of egg bake. No ramekins on hand? No problem. You can easily convert to a 13- x 9-inch baking dish by increasing bake time to 18 to 20 minutes.

Spring Vegetable Frittata

Photo: Jennifer Causey  

Recipe: Spring Vegetable Frittata

This fast frittata makes the most of your spring market finds for a presentation that's almost too pretty to slice. 

Squash Frittata

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Squash Frittata

As easy as an omelet, this seasonal frittata makes squash a star. 

Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

Roasted red bell pepper is the flavor boost your breakfast has been missing. 

