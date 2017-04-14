30+ Pretty Pies for Mother’s Day

By Grace Haynes and Southern Living Editors
Southern Living

Bake a treat as sweet as Mom on her special day. Southerners share affection through food, and what better way to express your love by taking the reins on the Mother’s Day meal and treating the whole family to a crowd-pleasing dessert. And you can’t go wrong with a tradition yet delicious pie. It wouldn’t be spring in the South without everyone’s favorite fruit: strawberries. Incorporate these juicy gems into a variety of recipes—from icebox to single-serve pies. You can’t go wrong with classics like blueberry and Key lime, but we’ve included a few recipes with unexpected ingredients that elevated the original, like our Blueberry- Thyme Pie. Still hungry for more? Check out our list of the prettiest pies we’ve ever seen.

Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies

Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies

You don’t have to go easy on the homemade whipped cream topping.

Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Take this chilled dessert to a Mother’s Day celebration by the pool.

Mixed Stone-Fruit Pie

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Mixed Stone Fruit Pie

Top a creamy, no-bake filling with the season’s freshest stone fruits.

Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Two classic Southern flavors combine to create a mouthwatering, refreshing dessert.

Pecan Chewy Pie

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Chewy Pie

Pecan pie is a perennial crowd-pleaser. And this quick-and-easy recipe won’t keep you in the kitchen for hours.

Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie

Peanut butter, banana, and chocolate—what more could you want? Each bite of this chilled pie delivers an explosion of sweet flavor.

Icebox Cheesecake

Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Recipe: Icebox Cheesecake

Warmer spring afternoons call for a colder dessert. Elevate a traditional chilled cheesecake with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie

Serve a classic Southern combo of blueberry and cheesecake. Lemon twist toppings add a note of refreshing summer flavor.

Orange Meringue Pie

Recipe: Orange Meringue Pie

You know and love lemon meringue pie but wait until you meet its orange cousin.

Watermelon Pie

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Watermelon Pie

Serve a pretty pink pie with fresh watermelon for Mama.

South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie

Southern Living

Recipe: South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie

There’s nothing more crowd-pleasing than a creamy coconut dessert at the end of a meal.

Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie

This refreshing flavor combination was made for spring celebrations.

Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Fruity pies are pretty for the season, but if Mama loves chocolate, you absolutely have to make her this pie.

Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Southern Living

Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Every Southern cook should have a lemon meringue pie recipe on hand.

Blueberry-Thyme Pie

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Blueberry-Thyme Pie

Refrigerated piecrusts save you time and make this fresh pie recipe easier.

Peaches and Cream Pie

Micah Leal

Recipe: Peaches and Cream Pie

This pie combines two Southern favorites—classic chess pie and fresh peaches.

Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust

Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust

Usually cracker crusts are made with graham crackers, but this saltine crust is the perfect vehicle for a refreshingly sweet mango-lemon pie.

Florida Orange Grove Pie

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Florida Orange Grove Pie

This stunning pie recipe starts with a baked meringue crust.

Rhubarb Pie

Micah Leal

Recipe: Rhubarb Pie

This tart-like pie makes the most of fresh seasonal produce.

Strawberry Cream Pie

IAIN BAGWELL

Recipe: Strawberry Cream Pie

A chocolate crust, French pastry cream, and fresh strawberries meet in this creamy pie.

Coconut Custard Pie

Micah Leal

Recipe: Coconut Custard Pie

Coconut cream pie fans might just be converted to coconut custard pie with this recipe.

Shaker Lemon Pie

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Shaker Lemon Pie

Bring some nostalgia to Mother’s Day with this old-fashioned pie recipe we borrowed from the pages of a Junior League cookbook.

Chocolate Silk Pie

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Silk Pie

This mousse-like pie is the dreamiest way to finish your Mother’s Day meal.

Banana Cream Pie

Southern Living

Recipe: Banana Cream Pie

If Mama loves banana pudding, try this decadent pie recipe that’s nestled in a vanilla wafer crust.

Piña Colada Icebox Pie

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Piña Colada Icebox Pie

We’ll raise a glass to this refreshing icebox pie that’s inspired by one of our favorite poolside drinks.

Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

When everyone gets his or her own personal pie, there’s no shame in not sharing.

Maw Maw's No-Fuss Blueberry Pie

Vast Photography/Getty Images

Recipe: Maw Maw's No-Fuss Blueberry Pie

This old-fashioned blueberry pie will remind Mama of summers as a child.

Classic Chess Pie

Jessica Colyer

Recipe: Classic Chess Pie

Sometimes simple is better in the kitchen, and a vintage chess pie is all the proof you need.

Zesty Lemon Pie

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Zesty Lemon Pie

Would you believe this pretty pie recipe takes less than 10 ingredients? You should!

Fig Pie

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Fig Pie

This photo-worthy, eight-ingredient pie is delicious topped with homemade whipped cream.

Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

Serve your favorite Key lime pie taste with adorable presentation from your muffin tin.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Photo: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Mimic Mama’s vintage strawberry-pretzel salad with this sweet and salty pie in her favorite color.

Peach Divinity Icebox Pie

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Peach Divinity Icebox Pie

The gingersnap crust on this pie pairs beautifully with fresh, sweet peaches.

