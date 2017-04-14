30+ Pretty Pies for Mother’s Day

Bake a treat as sweet as Mom on her special day. Southerners share affection through food, and what better way to express your love by taking the reins on the Mother’s Day meal and treating the whole family to a crowd-pleasing dessert. And you can’t go wrong with a tradition yet delicious pie. It wouldn’t be spring in the South without everyone’s favorite fruit: strawberries. Incorporate these juicy gems into a variety of recipes—from icebox to single-serve pies. You can’t go wrong with classics like blueberry and Key lime, but we’ve included a few recipes with unexpected ingredients that elevated the original, like our Blueberry- Thyme Pie. Still hungry for more? Check out our list of the prettiest pies we’ve ever seen.