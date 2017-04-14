30+ Pretty Pies for Mother’s Day
Bake a treat as sweet as Mom on her special day. Southerners share affection through food, and what better way to express your love by taking the reins on the Mother’s Day meal and treating the whole family to a crowd-pleasing dessert. And you can’t go wrong with a tradition yet delicious pie. It wouldn’t be spring in the South without everyone’s favorite fruit: strawberries. Incorporate these juicy gems into a variety of recipes—from icebox to single-serve pies. You can’t go wrong with classics like blueberry and Key lime, but we’ve included a few recipes with unexpected ingredients that elevated the original, like our Blueberry- Thyme Pie. Still hungry for more? Check out our list of the prettiest pies we’ve ever seen.
Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies
Recipe: Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies
You don’t have to go easy on the homemade whipped cream topping.
Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
Take this chilled dessert to a Mother’s Day celebration by the pool.
Mixed Stone-Fruit Pie
Recipe: Mixed Stone Fruit Pie
Top a creamy, no-bake filling with the season’s freshest stone fruits.
Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
Recipe: Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
Two classic Southern flavors combine to create a mouthwatering, refreshing dessert.
Pecan Chewy Pie
Recipe: Pecan Chewy Pie
Pecan pie is a perennial crowd-pleaser. And this quick-and-easy recipe won’t keep you in the kitchen for hours.
Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie
Recipe: Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie
Peanut butter, banana, and chocolate—what more could you want? Each bite of this chilled pie delivers an explosion of sweet flavor.
Icebox Cheesecake
Recipe: Icebox Cheesecake
Warmer spring afternoons call for a colder dessert. Elevate a traditional chilled cheesecake with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.
Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie
Serve a classic Southern combo of blueberry and cheesecake. Lemon twist toppings add a note of refreshing summer flavor.
Orange Meringue Pie
Recipe: Orange Meringue Pie
You know and love lemon meringue pie but wait until you meet its orange cousin.
Watermelon Pie
Recipe: Watermelon Pie
Serve a pretty pink pie with fresh watermelon for Mama.
South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie
Recipe: South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie
There’s nothing more crowd-pleasing than a creamy coconut dessert at the end of a meal.
Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie
This refreshing flavor combination was made for spring celebrations.
Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
Recipe: Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
Fruity pies are pretty for the season, but if Mama loves chocolate, you absolutely have to make her this pie.
Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie
Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie
Every Southern cook should have a lemon meringue pie recipe on hand.
Blueberry-Thyme Pie
Recipe: Blueberry-Thyme Pie
Refrigerated piecrusts save you time and make this fresh pie recipe easier.
Peaches and Cream Pie
Recipe: Peaches and Cream Pie
This pie combines two Southern favorites—classic chess pie and fresh peaches.
Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust
Recipe: Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust
Usually cracker crusts are made with graham crackers, but this saltine crust is the perfect vehicle for a refreshingly sweet mango-lemon pie.
Florida Orange Grove Pie
Recipe: Florida Orange Grove Pie
This stunning pie recipe starts with a baked meringue crust.
Rhubarb Pie
Recipe: Rhubarb Pie
This tart-like pie makes the most of fresh seasonal produce.
Strawberry Cream Pie
Recipe: Strawberry Cream Pie
A chocolate crust, French pastry cream, and fresh strawberries meet in this creamy pie.
Coconut Custard Pie
Recipe: Coconut Custard Pie
Coconut cream pie fans might just be converted to coconut custard pie with this recipe.
Shaker Lemon Pie
Recipe: Shaker Lemon Pie
Bring some nostalgia to Mother’s Day with this old-fashioned pie recipe we borrowed from the pages of a Junior League cookbook.
Chocolate Silk Pie
Recipe: Chocolate Silk Pie
This mousse-like pie is the dreamiest way to finish your Mother’s Day meal.
Banana Cream Pie
Recipe: Banana Cream Pie
If Mama loves banana pudding, try this decadent pie recipe that’s nestled in a vanilla wafer crust.
Piña Colada Icebox Pie
Recipe: Piña Colada Icebox Pie
We’ll raise a glass to this refreshing icebox pie that’s inspired by one of our favorite poolside drinks.
Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies
Recipe: Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies
When everyone gets his or her own personal pie, there’s no shame in not sharing.
Maw Maw's No-Fuss Blueberry Pie
Recipe: Maw Maw's No-Fuss Blueberry Pie
This old-fashioned blueberry pie will remind Mama of summers as a child.
Classic Chess Pie
Recipe: Classic Chess Pie
Sometimes simple is better in the kitchen, and a vintage chess pie is all the proof you need.
Zesty Lemon Pie
Recipe: Zesty Lemon Pie
Would you believe this pretty pie recipe takes less than 10 ingredients? You should!
Fig Pie
Recipe: Fig Pie
This photo-worthy, eight-ingredient pie is delicious topped with homemade whipped cream.
Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies
Recipe: Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies
Serve your favorite Key lime pie taste with adorable presentation from your muffin tin.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
Mimic Mama’s vintage strawberry-pretzel salad with this sweet and salty pie in her favorite color.
Peach Divinity Icebox Pie
Recipe: Peach Divinity Icebox Pie
The gingersnap crust on this pie pairs beautifully with fresh, sweet peaches.