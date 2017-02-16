Sweet and Sincere Mother's Day Gifts for Grandmothers

By Jenna Sims
Updated April 01, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Anthopologie

Honor you grandmother on Mother's Day with a gift that reminds her how much she is loved. These unique and creative gifts are perfect for the hard-to-shop-for grandmother who already has everything. Some of these gifts will make life a little easier for her while some will give her the pampering that she deserves. Whether you call her Nana, Honey, or Memaw, she'll love that you thought of her this Mother's Day.

Start Slideshow

1 of 26

Williams Sonoma Olivewood Heart Spoon

Credit: Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $14.95; williams-sonoma.com

Grandma's kitchen has always been filled with love and this spoon will remind her how special she is each time she uses it. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

Tineco iFLOOR Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $174.99; amazon.com

This cordless, lightweight machine is a vacuum and mop in one. It can tackle sticky messes and pet hair on most floor types including hardwood, tile, laminate, vinyl, marble, and linoleum. 

3 of 26

Le Creuset Signature Skillet

Credit: Le Creuset

BUY IT: from $120; lecreuset.com

She deserves the best, so if she doesn't already have Le Creuset cookware in her kitchen Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to change that.  

Advertisement

4 of 26

Grandmother's Journal: Memories and Keepsakes for My Grandchild

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $16.09; amazon.com

This memory journal includes prompts, a family tree, and space to store memorabilia so she can share all of the important family history and memories with her grandkids. 

5 of 26

Rifle Paper Co. Social Stationery Set

Credit: Rifle Paper Co.

BUY IT: $22; riflepaperco.com

If she's always sending handwritten notes, this stationery set will become the first one she reaches for. It includes three different designs with matching envelopes. 

6 of 26

Grandma's Kitchen Cutting Board

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com

Whether you call her Grandma, Granny, Mimi, or Nana, there's a cutting board with her name on it. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 26

Beautiful by Drew 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $89; walmart.com

If she hasn't hopped on the air fryer train yet, this touchscreen version will convince her that's it easy to use and worth the hype. This sleek air fryer is available in sage green, white, gray, and black. 

8 of 26

Lilly Pulitzer Pen With Pouch

Credit: Lilly Pulitzer

BUY IT: $25; lillypulitzer.com

This colorful pen set will ensure she will always be prepared to make her grocery list or send notes to friends. 

9 of 26

Lake Short-Long Pajama Set

Credit: Lake

BUY IT: $104; lakepajamas.com

Lake strives to create the softest pajamas imaginable while still being stylish and feminine. This cotton set includes a scoop neck top and pants with an elastic waistband. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 26

Kendra Scott Uma Cuff Bracelet

Credit: Kendra Scott

BUY IT: $60; kendrascott.com

This filigree cuff bracelet is a tasteful mix of classic and modern styles. It's available in gold, rose gold, and silver. 

11 of 26

Lollia Petite Treats Hand Cream Gift Set

Credit: Anthopologie

BUY IT: $46; anthropologie.com

Six classic fragrances from Lollia, each packaged in an iconic pattern, are boxed together to create a pretty and practical gift set. 

12 of 26

Mango Wood Cookbook Holder

Credit: Dillard's

BUY IT: $48; dillards.com

Hand-carved detail makes this cookbook holder equally as beautiful as it is stylish. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 26

Generations Necklace

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: 39.95; amazon.com

This necklace will serve as a daily reminder of the special bond between, grandmother, mother, and granddaughter.

14 of 26

Monogrammed Correspondence Cards

Credit: Mark and Graham

BUY IT: $49; markandgraham.com

Personal, yet traditional stationery will never go out of style. This set of 25 includes free monogramming and white envelopes. 

15 of 26

UGG Scuffette Slippers

Credit: Zappos

BUY IT: $89.95; zappos.com

These slippers are breathable, water resistant, and made for both light outdoor and indoor wear.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 26

Make Waves Yarn Bowl

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $60; uncommongoods.com

This handmade personalized bowl will keep her yarn untangled when she is using it and keep it safe when she's not. 

17 of 26

Custom Recipe Tea Towel

Credit: Etsy

BUT IT: $18+; etsy.com

Have her favorite handwritten family recipe printed on a tea towel for a treasured keepsake.

18 of 26

Wine Soaps

Credit: UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $30; uncommongoods.com

If she is a wine lover, instead of gifting her another bottle, this set of four soaps provides the benefits of wine for her skin. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 26

Agrarian Tool Basket

Credit: williams-sonoma.com

BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com

She’ll be the envy of her garden club with this rattan tool basket that will keep all of her tools organized and accessible while making them easy to transport. 

20 of 26

Southern Living Recipe Revival Cookbook

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

BUY IT: $12; amazon.com

For Southern cooks, recipes mean more than just putting food on the table. This book explores the memories of the past while passing on recipes to keep their history alive into the future. 

21 of 26

Remi Pie Dish

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $38; anthropologie.com

Deliver a homemade Mother's Day pie in this beautiful dish and let her keep it for her kitchen to use for holidays to come. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 26

Blue & White Ceramic Planter

Credit: Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com

Add her favorite plant to this blue and white pot for a growing gift that she can enjoy long past Mother's Day. 

23 of 26

Sleep Dreams Set

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $124; anthropologie.com

This silk sleep set will help Grandma care for her skin and hair while she gets her beauty sleep. 

24 of 26

Coconut Bath Soak

BUY IT: $18; sephora.com

Pamper her with warm scents of coconut and vanilla with this skin-softening bath soak.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 26

Custom Birthstone Necklace

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $32.76+; etsy.com

This completely customizable necklace can be personalized for up to 14 stones and leaves so she can always carry her family with her wherever she goes. 

26 of 26

Vera Bradley Patterned Throw Blanket

Credit: Vera Bradley

BUY IT: from $65; verabradley.com

Add her monogram to this fan-favorite plush throw blanket for a personal touch.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenna Sims