Sweet and Sincere Mother's Day Gifts for Grandmothers
Honor you grandmother on Mother's Day with a gift that reminds her how much she is loved. These unique and creative gifts are perfect for the hard-to-shop-for grandmother who already has everything. Some of these gifts will make life a little easier for her while some will give her the pampering that she deserves. Whether you call her Nana, Honey, or Memaw, she'll love that you thought of her this Mother's Day.
Williams Sonoma Olivewood Heart Spoon
BUY IT: $14.95; williams-sonoma.com
Grandma's kitchen has always been filled with love and this spoon will remind her how special she is each time she uses it.
Tineco iFLOOR Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
BUY IT: $174.99; amazon.com
This cordless, lightweight machine is a vacuum and mop in one. It can tackle sticky messes and pet hair on most floor types including hardwood, tile, laminate, vinyl, marble, and linoleum.
Le Creuset Signature Skillet
BUY IT: from $120; lecreuset.com
She deserves the best, so if she doesn't already have Le Creuset cookware in her kitchen Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to change that.
Grandmother's Journal: Memories and Keepsakes for My Grandchild
BUY IT: $16.09; amazon.com
This memory journal includes prompts, a family tree, and space to store memorabilia so she can share all of the important family history and memories with her grandkids.
Rifle Paper Co. Social Stationery Set
BUY IT: $22; riflepaperco.com
If she's always sending handwritten notes, this stationery set will become the first one she reaches for. It includes three different designs with matching envelopes.
Grandma's Kitchen Cutting Board
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com
Whether you call her Grandma, Granny, Mimi, or Nana, there's a cutting board with her name on it.
Beautiful by Drew 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
BUY IT: $89; walmart.com
If she hasn't hopped on the air fryer train yet, this touchscreen version will convince her that's it easy to use and worth the hype. This sleek air fryer is available in sage green, white, gray, and black.
Lilly Pulitzer Pen With Pouch
BUY IT: $25; lillypulitzer.com
This colorful pen set will ensure she will always be prepared to make her grocery list or send notes to friends.
Lake Short-Long Pajama Set
BUY IT: $104; lakepajamas.com
Lake strives to create the softest pajamas imaginable while still being stylish and feminine. This cotton set includes a scoop neck top and pants with an elastic waistband.
Kendra Scott Uma Cuff Bracelet
BUY IT: $60; kendrascott.com
This filigree cuff bracelet is a tasteful mix of classic and modern styles. It's available in gold, rose gold, and silver.
Lollia Petite Treats Hand Cream Gift Set
BUY IT: $46; anthropologie.com
Six classic fragrances from Lollia, each packaged in an iconic pattern, are boxed together to create a pretty and practical gift set.
Mango Wood Cookbook Holder
BUY IT: $48; dillards.com
Hand-carved detail makes this cookbook holder equally as beautiful as it is stylish.
Generations Necklace
BUY IT: 39.95; amazon.com
This necklace will serve as a daily reminder of the special bond between, grandmother, mother, and granddaughter.
Monogrammed Correspondence Cards
BUY IT: $49; markandgraham.com
Personal, yet traditional stationery will never go out of style. This set of 25 includes free monogramming and white envelopes.
UGG Scuffette Slippers
BUY IT: $89.95; zappos.com
These slippers are breathable, water resistant, and made for both light outdoor and indoor wear.
Make Waves Yarn Bowl
BUY IT: $60; uncommongoods.com
This handmade personalized bowl will keep her yarn untangled when she is using it and keep it safe when she's not.
Custom Recipe Tea Towel
BUT IT: $18+; etsy.com
Have her favorite handwritten family recipe printed on a tea towel for a treasured keepsake.
Wine Soaps
BUY IT: $30; uncommongoods.com
If she is a wine lover, instead of gifting her another bottle, this set of four soaps provides the benefits of wine for her skin.
Agrarian Tool Basket
BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com
She’ll be the envy of her garden club with this rattan tool basket that will keep all of her tools organized and accessible while making them easy to transport.
Southern Living Recipe Revival Cookbook
BUY IT: $12; amazon.com
For Southern cooks, recipes mean more than just putting food on the table. This book explores the memories of the past while passing on recipes to keep their history alive into the future.
Remi Pie Dish
BUY IT: $38; anthropologie.com
Deliver a homemade Mother's Day pie in this beautiful dish and let her keep it for her kitchen to use for holidays to come.
Blue & White Ceramic Planter
BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com
Add her favorite plant to this blue and white pot for a growing gift that she can enjoy long past Mother's Day.
Sleep Dreams Set
BUY IT: $124; anthropologie.com
This silk sleep set will help Grandma care for her skin and hair while she gets her beauty sleep.
Coconut Bath Soak
BUY IT: $18; sephora.com
Pamper her with warm scents of coconut and vanilla with this skin-softening bath soak.
Custom Birthstone Necklace
BUY IT: $32.76+; etsy.com
This completely customizable necklace can be personalized for up to 14 stones and leaves so she can always carry her family with her wherever she goes.
Vera Bradley Patterned Throw Blanket
BUY IT: from $65; verabradley.com
Add her monogram to this fan-favorite plush throw blanket for a personal touch.