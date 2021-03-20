The Sweetest Mother's Day Gift Ideas from Amazon

Mother's Day is coming up Sunday, May 9, so now is the time to think about the perfect gift for all of the moms you'll be shopping for this year. While your mama is usually one of the people who you know best, shopping for her can still be difficult because you want to pick a meaningful gift that you know she'll love. Amazon offers plenty of great gifts so you can get all of your Mother's Day shopping done without ever having to leave home. We've rounded up Mother's Day gift ideas for those who love spending time in the garden, enjoy cooking in the kitchen, are always entertaining, and more. Plus, if you've waited longer than you should to order a Mother's Day gift for Mama or your mother-in-law, most of these gifts from Amazon can arrive on your doorstep in just two days thanks to Prime shipping.
BUY IT: $36 for two; amazon.com
Made from the same material as their cozy blankets, these Barefoot Dreams socks will scarcely leave her feet.
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
If she's always on the move from one potluck to the next, make her life a little easier with this insulated carrier for both hot and cold food. It holds two 9x13 dishes.
BUY IT: $23; amazon.com
She'll be reminded each morning when she drinks her coffee just how loved she is. The dishwasher-safe mug comes with a matching coaster and gold stirring spoon.
BUY IT: $30; amazon.com
Available in a white, light pink, or cobalt blue jar, these candles in Capri Blue's signature Volcano scent will fill her home with the fresh scent of tropical fruit and sugared citrus.
BUT IT: $15.99; amazon.com
This stylish glass water bottle will help her stay hydrated and on-trend whether she's at home or on-the-go.
BUY IT: $68.76; amazon.com
Of course Mama deserves the very best, so gift her a Tennessee-made Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven this Mother's Day.
BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com
Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given these plush slippers a 5-star rating. They're available in 11 color choices.
BUY IT: $29.95; amazon.com
Any avid birdwatcher needs this feeder to enjoy up-close views of their favorite birds.
BUY IT: $54.99; amazon.com
This seat that doubles as a kneeler will make spending time in her garden even more enjoyable.
BUY IT: $15.50; amazon.com
Customize this necklace with up to seven initials of your choice representing her children, grandchildren, or both.
BUY IT: $39.97; amazon.com
If she's ended up with a mismatched wine glass collection over the years, gift her a set or two of the elegant glasses alongside a bottle of her favorite red.
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
A sweet and simple reminder she'll see each day on her dresser.
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
This stainless-steel milk frother will help Mama enjoy coffee shop-quality drinks at home.
BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com
Using a silk pillowcase each night will help keep both her skin and hair healthy while she sleeps.
BUY IT:$149.99; amazon.com
The gift of having to spend less time cleaning her house is priceless in our book.
BUY IT: $32; amazon.com
This bath soak will help create a relaxing environment while also softening and hydrating skin.