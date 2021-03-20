The Sweetest Mother's Day Gift Ideas from Amazon

They're guaranteed to make her day.
By Jenna Sims
Mother's Day is coming up Sunday, May 9, so now is the time to think about the perfect gift for all of the moms you'll be shopping for this year. While your mama is usually one of the people who you know best, shopping for her can still be difficult because you want to pick a meaningful gift that you know she'll love. Amazon offers plenty of great gifts so you can get all of your Mother's Day shopping done without ever having to leave home. We've rounded up Mother's Day gift ideas for those who love spending time in the garden, enjoy cooking in the kitchen, are always entertaining, and more. Plus, if you've waited longer than you should to order a Mother's Day gift for Mama or your mother-in-law, most of these gifts from Amazon can arrive on your doorstep in just two days thanks to Prime shipping.

Credit: Amazon

Barefoot Dreams Socks

BUY IT: $36 for two; amazon.com

Made from the same material as their cozy blankets, these Barefoot Dreams socks will scarcely leave her feet. 

Credit: Amazon

Luncia Insulated Casserole Carrier

BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com

If she's always on the move from one potluck to the next, make her life a little easier with this insulated carrier for both hot and cold food. It holds two 9x13 dishes. 

Credit: Amazon

Best Mom Ever Mug Set

BUY IT: $23; amazon.com

She'll be reminded each morning when she drinks her coffee just how loved she is. The dishwasher-safe mug comes with a matching coaster and gold stirring spoon. 

Credit: Amazon

Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle

BUY IT: $30; amazon.com

Available in a white, light pink, or cobalt blue jar, these candles in Capri Blue's signature Volcano scent will fill her home with the fresh scent of tropical fruit and sugared citrus. 

Credit: Amazon

Tumbler Glass Water Bottle Straw

BUT IT: $15.99; amazon.com

This stylish glass water bottle will help her stay hydrated and on-trend whether she's at home or on-the-go. 

Credit: Amazon

Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven

BUY IT: $68.76; amazon.com 

Of course Mama deserves the very best, so gift her a Tennessee-made Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven this Mother's Day. 

Credit: Amazon

Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers

BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com

Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given these plush slippers a 5-star rating. They're available in 11 color choices. 

Credit: Amazon

Window Bird Feeder

BUY IT: $29.95; amazon.com

Any avid birdwatcher needs this feeder to enjoy up-close views of their favorite birds. 

Credit: Amazon

Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat

BUY IT: $54.99; amazon.com

This seat that doubles as a kneeler will make spending time in her garden even more enjoyable. 

Credit: Amazon

Custom Initial Pendant Necklace

BUY IT: $15.50; amazon.com

Customize this necklace with up to seven initials of your choice representing her children, grandchildren, or both. 

Credit: Amazon

Elixir Wine Glass Set

BUY IT: $39.97; amazon.com

If she's ended up with a mismatched wine glass collection over the years, gift her a set or two of the elegant glasses alongside a bottle of her favorite red. 

Credit: Amazon

I Love You Mom Ring Dish

BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com

A sweet and simple reminder she'll see each day on her dresser. 

Credit: Amazon

Micro Milk Frother

BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com

This stainless-steel milk frother will help Mama enjoy coffee shop-quality drinks at home. 

Credit: Amazon

Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com

Using a silk pillowcase each night will help keep both her skin and hair healthy while she sleeps. 

Credit: Amazon

Eufy Robovac

BUY IT:$149.99; amazon.com

The gift of having to spend less time cleaning her house is priceless in our book. 

Credit: Amazon

Herbivore Natural Coconut Milk Bath Soak

BUY IT: $32; amazon.com

This bath soak will help create a relaxing environment while also softening and hydrating skin. 

