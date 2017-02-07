The Best Mother's Day Desserts
Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup
Recipe: Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup
If you’re looking for an easy and equally delicious dessert recipe, you’ve found it. Our Yogurt Pound Cake is as easy as 1-2-3. The Pomegranate Syrup is a perfectly sweet topping.
Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake
Recipe: Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake
You can make the lemon curd up to two weeks ahead. Top each slice of pound cake with a dollop of your favorite whipped cream.
Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze
Recipe: Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze
You can skip the glaze if you think our Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake is already sweet enough. Better yet, serve the Lavender Glaze on the side so Mom can add as little or as much as she likes.
Coconut Tres Leches Sheet Cake
Recipe: Coconut Tres Leches Sheet Cake
This super-moist sheet cake is going to be a winner. You’ll love how easily it comes together. Mom will love every decadent bite.
Pecan Chewy Pie
Recipe: Pecan Chewy Pie
You won’t be in the kitchen for hours prepping this pie. It will will be on the table with just 25 minutes of hands-on time and an additional 35 minutes of cooking.
Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnut Bites
Recipe: Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnut Bites
If breakfast is on the menu for Mother’s Day, our Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnut Bites are the perfect sweet ending.
Easy Blackberry Cobbler
Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler
This 5-star cobbler is one of our classic recipes that we return to time and again. You won’t waste time on rolling the perfect piecrust and lattice top for this cobbler—a crumbly topping is all this cobbler needs.
Grilled Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Grilled Peach Cobbler
You don’t have to be the family grill master to make this rustic cobbler. It can either be served hot off the grill or at room temperature. Give each bowlful a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Peach Berry Crumble
Recipe: Peach Berry Crumble
Fresh peaches and blackberries go into this colorful crumble. It comes together so quickly you can even make it on a busy weeknight.
Coconut-and-Pecan Strawberry Shortcakes
Recipe: Coconut-and-Pecan Strawberry Shortcakes
Don’t let our Coconut-and-Pecan Strawberry Shortcakes fool you—these sweet confections make a tasty Mother’s Day Breakfast too.
Coconut-Banana Pudding
Recipe: Coconut-Banana Pudding
Serve our Coconut-Banana Pudding in individual dishes for a special Mother’s Day dessert she won’t soon forget.
Strawberry Dream Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake
If Mom is a fan of strawberries, she’s going to fall in love with this strawberry layer cake. Pile halved strawberries on top for a beautiful presentation.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
We haven’t found a single occasion that isn’t perfect for a sheet cake. You can tint the icing with pink food coloring gel for a pretty in pink presentation.
Key Lime Icebox Cake
Recipe: Key Lime Icebox Cake
Layers of graham crackers and key lime custard make this easy-as-can-be dessert a total winner. Garnish with sliced key lime and a mint leaf.
Coconut-Almond Roulade
Recipe: Coconut-Almond Roulade
Rolling a roulade might be a little intimidating. We’ll show you how to master the technique.
Lemon Cheese Layer Cake
Recipe: Lemon Cheese Layer Cake
This layer cake is pretty enough to be a wedding cake, if you ask us. Mom will appreciate all the effort you put in to create this citrus packed confection.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake
Two Southern favorites—cheesecake and banana pudding—create one show stopping dessert that we know Mom will love.
Lemon-Rosemary Coffee Cake
Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary Coffee Cake
Don’t let this simple coffee cake fool you—its flavor is anything but boring. Garnish each slice with a curl or two of lemon peel and a small sprig of rosemary.
Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake
Recipe: Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake
This cake is still delicious even if you opt to skip the swirls of lemon curd. Top with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Heavenly Angel Food Cake
Recipe: Heavenly Angel Food Cake
This cake is a dream to make…and to eat. We love cutting the cake into squares and topping each with our Lemon-Cream Cheese Frosting and Gumdrop Rose Petals.
Hummingbird Bundt Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Bundt Cake
This might be our most decadent Bundt cake yet. We took all the ingredients found in our classic Hummingbird Cake and simplified the process by baking in a Bundt pan so you keep the delicious flavor and skip the lengthy hands-on time.
Strawberry Icebox Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake
This easy-to-make cake comes together with just 5 ingredients. Strawberry jam and chocolate wafer cookies make this tasty dessert something to talk about.
Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
If your mom is a peanut butter lover, this dessert will make her day.
Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
Recipe: Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
This cake is guaranteed to make your mom's childhood dreams come true. Layered with whipped cream and chocolate, you simply can't go wrong with this choice.
Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
These mini blueberry cheesecakes are just dainty and adorable enough to serve as a Mother's Day dessert.
Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
Make this impressive dessert the center of your Mother's Day spread.
Millionaire Pie
Recipe: Millionaire Pie
Make Mama feel like a millionaire with this silky-sweet pie.
Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler
Recipe: Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler
Just as delicious as it is beautiful, this Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler is sure to impress.
Blueberry-Orange-Ginger Cobblers
Recipe: Blueberry-Orange-Ginger Cobblers
These personal, citrus-filled cobblers are topped with Southern biscuits. What more could Mama want?
Tenntucky Blackberry Cobbler Sundaes
Recipe: Tenntucky Blackberry Cobbler Sundaes
Flavorful caramel sauce and roasted pecans take this blackberry cobbler to the next level.
Ginger-Plum Slump
Recipe: Ginger-Plum Slump
Caramelized plums and pillowy dough dumplings come together to make the ultimate Mother's Day dessert.
Margarita Cake
Recipe: Margarita Cake
Mama deserves a margarita and a cake on her special day, so why not kill two birds with one stone?
Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel
Recipe: Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel
This quintessentially Southern dessert is only made better with the addition of whiskey caramel.