The Best Mother's Day Desserts

By Jorie Nicole McDonald
Sheri Giblin
Satisfy Mom’s sweet tooth on her special day with one of these sweet treats. Who deserves to be papered more than Mama, after all? Southern mothers love and care for their families unconditionally, never expecting anything in return. Mother’s Day is a great opportunity to make her feel loved and appreciated. And what better way to do that than making her a delicious dessert? From fresh and modern treats like Margarita Cake to classic and timeless desserts like Bananas Foster, there’s something here for everyone. Whether you’re looking for an easy, 5-ingredient option, or something that takes all day to make, you’ll find a recipe that matches just what you want to surprise Mama with. Take a minute and go through these Southern fan-favorites and choose a dessert (or several) that speak to you. From fruity to chocolatey, you can’t go wrong with these recipes. Let us know what Mama thinks!
Start Slideshow

1 of 35

Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup

Sheri Giblin

Recipe: Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup

If you’re looking for an easy and equally delicious dessert recipe, you’ve found it. Our Yogurt Pound Cake is as easy as 1-2-3. The Pomegranate Syrup is a perfectly sweet topping.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 35

Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake

Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake

You can make the lemon curd up to two weeks ahead. Top each slice of pound cake with a dollop of your favorite whipped cream.

3 of 35

Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

You can skip the glaze if you think our Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake is already sweet enough. Better yet, serve the Lavender Glaze on the side so Mom can add as little or as much as she likes.

Advertisement

4 of 35

Coconut Tres Leches Sheet Cake

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Coconut Tres Leches Sheet Cake

This super-moist sheet cake is going to be a winner. You’ll love how easily it comes together. Mom will love every decadent bite.

5 of 35

Pecan Chewy Pie

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Chewy Pie

You won’t be in the kitchen for hours prepping this pie. It will will be on the table with just 25 minutes of hands-on time and an additional 35 minutes of cooking.

6 of 35

Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnut Bites

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnut Bites

If breakfast is on the menu for Mother’s Day, our Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnut Bites are the perfect sweet ending.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 35

Easy Blackberry Cobbler

John O'Hagan

Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler

This 5-star cobbler is one of our classic recipes that we return to time and again. You won’t waste time on rolling the perfect piecrust and lattice top for this cobbler—a crumbly topping is all this cobbler needs.

8 of 35

Grilled Peach Cobbler

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Grilled Peach Cobbler

You don’t have to be the family grill master to make this rustic cobbler. It can either be served hot off the grill or at room temperature. Give each bowlful a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

9 of 35

Peach Berry Crumble

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Peach Berry Crumble

Fresh peaches and blackberries go into this colorful crumble. It comes together so quickly you can even make it on a busy weeknight.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 35

Coconut-and-Pecan Strawberry Shortcakes

Photo: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut-and-Pecan Strawberry Shortcakes

Don’t let our Coconut-and-Pecan Strawberry Shortcakes fool you—these sweet confections make a tasty Mother’s Day Breakfast too.

11 of 35

Coconut-Banana Pudding

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut-Banana Pudding

Serve our Coconut-Banana Pudding in individual dishes for a special Mother’s Day dessert she won’t soon forget.

12 of 35

Strawberry Dream Cake

GREG DuPREE

Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake

If Mom is a fan of strawberries, she’s going to fall in love with this strawberry layer cake. Pile halved strawberries on top for a beautiful presentation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 35

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

We haven’t found a single occasion that isn’t perfect for a sheet cake. You can tint the icing with pink food coloring gel for a pretty in pink presentation.

14 of 35

Key Lime Icebox Cake

Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Key Lime Icebox Cake

Layers of graham crackers and key lime custard make this easy-as-can-be dessert a total winner. Garnish with sliced key lime and a mint leaf.

15 of 35

Coconut-Almond Roulade

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut-Almond Roulade

Rolling a roulade might be a little intimidating. We’ll show you how to master the technique.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 35

Lemon Cheese Layer Cake

Southern Living

Recipe: Lemon Cheese Layer Cake

This layer cake is pretty enough to be a wedding cake, if you ask us. Mom will appreciate all the effort you put in to create this citrus packed confection.

17 of 35

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Two Southern favorites—cheesecake and banana pudding—create one show stopping dessert that we know Mom will love.

18 of 35

Lemon-Rosemary Coffee Cake

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Lemon-Rosemary Coffee Cake

Don’t let this simple coffee cake fool you—its flavor is anything but boring. Garnish each slice with a curl or two of lemon peel and a small sprig of rosemary.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 35

Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake

JENNIFER DAVICK

Recipe: Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake

This cake is still delicious even if you opt to skip the swirls of lemon curd. Top with a dusting of powdered sugar.

20 of 35

Heavenly Angel Food Cake

Recipe: Heavenly Angel Food Cake

This cake is a dream to make…and to eat. We love cutting the cake into squares and topping each with our Lemon-Cream Cheese Frosting and Gumdrop Rose Petals.

21 of 35

Hummingbird Bundt Cake

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Hummingbird Bundt Cake

This might be our most decadent Bundt cake yet. We took all the ingredients found in our classic Hummingbird Cake and simplified the process by baking in a Bundt pan so you keep the delicious flavor and skip the lengthy hands-on time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 35

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake

This easy-to-make cake comes together with just 5 ingredients. Strawberry jam and chocolate wafer cookies make this tasty dessert something to talk about.

23 of 35

Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

If your mom is a peanut butter lover, this dessert will make her day.

24 of 35

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

This cake is guaranteed to make your mom's childhood dreams come true. Layered with whipped cream and chocolate, you simply can't go wrong with this choice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 35

Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

These mini blueberry cheesecakes are just dainty and adorable enough to serve as a Mother's Day dessert.

26 of 35

Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

Make this impressive dessert the center of your Mother's Day spread.

27 of 35

Millionaire Pie

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Millionaire Pie

Make Mama feel like a millionaire with this silky-sweet pie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 35

Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler

Just as delicious as it is beautiful, this Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler is sure to impress.

29 of 35

Blueberry-Orange-Ginger Cobblers

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blueberry-Orange-Ginger Cobblers

These personal, citrus-filled cobblers are topped with Southern biscuits. What more could Mama want?

30 of 35

Tenntucky Blackberry Cobbler Sundaes

Southern Living

Recipe: Tenntucky Blackberry Cobbler Sundaes

Flavorful caramel sauce and roasted pecans take this blackberry cobbler to the next level.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 35

Ginger-Plum Slump

Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Ginger-Plum Slump

Caramelized plums and pillowy dough dumplings come together to make the ultimate Mother's Day dessert.

32 of 35

Margarita Cake

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Margarita Cake

Mama deserves a margarita and a cake on her special day, so why not kill two birds with one stone?

33 of 35

Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel

Photo: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel

This quintessentially Southern dessert is only made better with the addition of whiskey caramel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 35