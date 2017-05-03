Our Favorite Mother's Day Appetizers that Say "We Love Mom"

Treat the special women in your life to delicious and totally doable Mother’s Day appetizers. Let’s be honest, nothing tastes better than Mom’s cooking, so being able to put something together that makes her feel special is a wonderful gift. These appetizer recipes are easy to make and don’t take much time. Set up everything buffet-style, with a few floral arrangements to make Mom’s day. This is perfect for a casual gathering. The finger foods on the menu can be eaten in a few bites so everyone can mingle. Does Mom like things done a certain way? We’ve got the perfect solution. Set up a Mimosa Bar and a Shortcake Dessert Bar so everyone can make their treats to their liking. These appetizers will be bringing everyone back to the table to grab more, so don’t be afraid to make extra. And the recipes can be easily doubled depending on your RSVP list. We’ve included some twists on retro Southern recipes in our appetizer round up. We’ve made sure to include recipes ranging from sweet to savory. These Mother’s Day appetizers will satisfy the toughest critic. Just make sure you have the perfect Mother’s Day gift to go along with it.