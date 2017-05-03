Our Favorite Mother's Day Appetizers that Say "We Love Mom"

Updated March 09, 2021
Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Treat the special women in your life to delicious and totally doable Mother’s Day appetizers. Let’s be honest, nothing tastes better than Mom’s cooking, so being able to put something together that makes her feel special is a wonderful gift. These appetizer recipes are easy to make and don’t take much time. Set up everything buffet-style, with a few floral arrangements to make Mom’s day. This is perfect for a casual gathering. The finger foods on the menu can be eaten in a few bites so everyone can mingle. Does Mom like things done a certain way? We’ve got the perfect solution. Set up a Mimosa Bar and a Shortcake Dessert Bar so everyone can make their treats to their liking. These appetizers will be bringing everyone back to the table to grab more, so don’t be afraid to make extra. And the recipes can be easily doubled depending on your RSVP list. We’ve included some twists on retro Southern recipes in our appetizer round up. We’ve made sure to include recipes ranging from sweet to savory. These Mother’s Day appetizers will satisfy the toughest critic. Just make sure you have the perfect Mother’s Day gift to go along with it.

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Retro ham salad meets its match with crunchy homemade cheese puffs. You can make the cheese puffs ahead of time and freeze until Mother's Day. 

Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

These sweet bites will be the first to disappear off the table. 

Shrimp and Bacon Salad Sliders

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Shrimp and Bacon Salad Sliders

Would it really be a party without shrimp salad? We didn’t think so. Our Shrimp and Bacon Salad gets loaded on toasted buns for fun sliders.

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Remember mom’s egg salad? We’ve given it a kick and a crunch with this beautiful, seasonal appetizer. 

Baked Fingerling Potatoes with Smoked Salmon and Capers

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Baked Fingerling Potatoes with Smoked Salmon and Capers

This fancy finger food is a gorgeous and hearty way to present smoked salmon as an appetizer. 

Breakfast Sausage Meatballs with Apple Butter Dipping Sauce

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Breakfast Sausage Meatballs with Apple Butter Dipping Sauce

What would a brunch be without sausages? Ditch the patties and go with easier to eat meatballs. Stick them with toothpicks in advance and provide mini bowls of the dipping sauce to family members for more personal portioning. 

Avocado Fritters with Lime Cream

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Avocado Fritters with Lime Cream

We gave avocados the Southern fried treatment to make these delicious, dippable fritters. 

Bite-Size Potatoes O’Brien

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bite-Size Potatoes O’Brien

We updated this colorful, classic breakfast hash to a finger-friendly appetizer using bite size potatoes. 

Shortcakes with Lemon Cream Filling

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Shortcakes with Lemon Cream Filling

Set up a build-your-own-shortcake station and let family members top these flaky cream biscuits with their favorite fresh fruit. 

Basic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are practically a requirement at Southern Easter gatherings.

Carrot Hummus

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Carrot Hummus

Your family will hop right to the table to enjoy this springy spin on hummus.

Strawberry Caprese Salad

Credit: IAIN BAGWELL

Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad

Start your meal with a spring-forward version of your favorite caprese salad served over crostinis.

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Instead of serving pepper jelly and cream cheese for the crowd to continuously dip into, try these crackers that everyone can individually pop on their plates.

Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip

This lightened-up dip recipe won’t spoil your crew’s appetite before the big Easter meal.

Chipotle Cheese Straws

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chipotle Cheese Straws

Your family will love the smoky flavor chipotle chile powder gives classic cheese straws.

Pickled Shrimp-and-Citrus Endive Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pickled Shrimp-and-Citrus Endive Cups

This elegant little appetizer will blend right in with your Easter color scheme.

Creamy Feta Phyllo Bites

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Creamy Feta Phyllo Bites

These colorful little bites aren’t unhealthy like many cheesy appetizers out there.

West Indies Crab Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad

This light but flavorful crab salad originated in Mobile, Alabama, and we’re sure your Mama is going to request it again next year.

Easy Egg Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Easy Egg Salad

Perhaps no dish says “spring luncheon” more than a pretty tray full of tea sandwiches.

Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

You can prep this dip a day in advance and bake it before your Mother’s Day meal to save you time if you’re hosting.

Deviled Potatoes

Credit: Hector Sanchez Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Deviled Potatoes

Deviled eggs and potatoes…What’s not to love about this appetizer recipe?

Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

These pretty little bites are like mini tomato pies, but they’re so much easier to make.

Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites

These tiny delights are a mess-free way to enjoy your favorite creamy dips.

Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

These healthy veggie bites are a gorgeous addition to your Mother’s Day lineup.

Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce

If you’re really looking to impress Mama this Mother’s Day try an appetizer that sets the bar high for the meal.

Eggplant-Yogurt Dip

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Eggplant-Yogurt Dip

This creamy eggplant dip is our version of baba ganoush, and it looks so pretty when paired with fresh spring veggies and crackers.

Chicks in a Blanket

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket

These addicting bites will start your Mother’s Day brunch off on a happy note.

Mini Tomato Sandwiches with Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches with Bacon Mayonnaise

We turned your favorite tomato sandwich into an effortless appetizer the whole family will gobble up.

Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers

You’ll be amazed at how perfectly balanced the flavors are in this one-bite appetizer.

Peach-Ricotta-Prosciutto Toasts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Peach-Ricotta-Prosciutto Toasts

These crostinis have everything Mama loves on a charcuterie board in a personal portion.

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

You know a dish is going to be good when it includes fresh crab meat and Old Bay seasoning on the ingredient list.

