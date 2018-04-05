The Best Books for Mother’s Day

If you’re looking for a book that celebrates women, we have a list for you. These stories explore motherhood—its challenges, its triumphs, and its tenderness—in landscapes across the globe. Included is a memoir by Maya Angelou examining the fraught relationship she had with her mother in childhood, only to find something new in their bond years later. There’s a classic read about four sisters and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts—that’s Little Women, of course. There’s a novel set in a post-apocalyptic world that teases out the terror and wonder of new motherhood in beautifully composed, delicate prose. There’s a contemporary classic about four mothers and their four daughters making their way in San Francisco over the course of decades. Some of these books about motherhood are well read, and some are newer additions to our bookshelves, but all will make you want to call your mom and start a mother-daughter book club this month. They’re also all great reads for Mother’s Day.