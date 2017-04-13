Make-Ahead Mother's Day Desserts
Mini Strawberry Tarts
Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts
As adorable as they are delicious, these mini tarts are a tasty treat you can prepare ahead of time and chill for 24 hours.
Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
These cute, individual cakes can be covered and refrigerated until mom arrives.
Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
Recipe: Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
If you get your chocolate lovin' genes from your mama, this dessert is a must.
Chocolate Shortbread Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Shortbread Cake
Served chilled, this chocolate shortbread sweet is just as easy to make as it is to pull out of the fridge day-of.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Recipe: Strawberries and Cream Sheet Cake
We’re pretty sure this swoon-worthy sheet cake will soon become a staple in your recipe box.
Pound Cake Cupcakes
Recipe: Pound Cake Cupcakes
A tiny take on the tube-pan classic, our Pound Cake Cupcakes are sure to delight.
Berries and Bubbles
Recipe: Berries and Bubbles
We’re bubbling with excitement for this beautiful, fruity dessert you can make in advance and serve chilled.
Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
Recipe: Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
If mom’s a sweet tea lover, she’s sure to enjoy a slice (or two).
Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
After you make these two-bite treats, you can freeze them for up to one month. Once you’re ready to eat, just thaw and top with preserves and fruit before serving.
Honey Custard with Berries
Recipe: Honey Custard with Berries
Covered and chilled for up to 24 hours, this custard can be prepared in advance and easily assembled by spooning into bowls with berries.
Key Lime Icebox Cake
Recipe: Key Lime Icebox Cake
Show mom how much you care with lots of layers of lovely lime custard.
Cherry Pie Bars
Recipe: Cherry Pie Bars
If you'd like to make these crowd-pleasing cherry pie bars in advance, you can store, wrapped in aluminum foil, for up to three days.
Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake
Recipe: Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake
This buttery vanilla layer cake topped with a tempting toffee frosting and lots of toasted pecans cane be covered and stored at room temperature for three to five days.
How To Make Mother’s Day Paper Napkin Flowers
Cocktail napkins aren’t only for drinks they, also make beautiful flowers! Using scissors and some wire, you’ll quickly have a vase full of them.
Step-by-Step Instructions: Paper Napkin Flowers
Luscious Orange Panna Cotta
Recipe: Luscious Orange Panna Cotta
Simple to store for up to three days, this silky custard features orange sections tossed with turbinado sugar.
Creamy Peach Icebox Cake
Recipe: Creamy Peach Icebox Cake
This show-stopping dessert comes together with just a handful of ingredients.
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Get all of the red velvet flavors Mama loves in one, bite-size cookie.
Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
This make-ahead dessert is sure to impress your mom on her special day.
Banana Pudding Poke Cake
Recipe: Banana Pudding Poke Cake
This gorgeous dessert is best chilled overnight. So make it ahead for Mother's Day.
Luscious Lemon Bars
Recipe: Luscious Lemon Bars
This recipe can be stored in the freezer up to a month ahead of time for a stress-free Mother's Day.
Cappuccino Swirl Bars
Recipe: Cappuccino Swirl Bars
If your mom is a coffee-lover, this is the perfect recipe to make on her big day.
Vanilla Macarons
Recipe: Vanilla Macarons
Surprise Mama with these fancy, make-ahead macarons and give her a day to remember.
Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream
Recipe: Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream
You simply can't go wrong with a homemade ice cream recipe, and this cookies-and-cream flavor is downright delicious.
Apple Stack Cake
Recipe: Apple Stack Cake
There's nothing like an impressive stack cake to knock Mama's socks off.
Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel
Recipe: Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel
Fresh peaches bring this heavy treat a light sweetness that's simply irresistible.
Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo
Recipe: Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo
You can make this delightfully bright dessert up to 5 days before serving.
Cherry Spice Cake Trifle
Recipe: Cherry Spice Cake Trifle
If you don't want Mama to believe her eyes, make this decadent Cherry Spice Cake Trifle.
Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
The sweet filling and the salty crust in this icebox pie come together to create the ultimate Mother's Day dessert.
Ice Cream Sandwich Layer Cake
Recipe: Ice Cream Sandwich Layer Cake
Chill this tasty cake overnight for the best results.
Chocolate Trifle
Recipe: Chocolate Trifle
Chocolate-loving moms, rejoice! This easy-to-make dessert is all things delicious and praise-worthy.