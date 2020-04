Make-Ahead Mother's Day Desserts

Whether you’re getting together for Mother’s Day brunch or a big family dinner, nothing says “Happy Mother’s Day” like a delicious, homemade dessert. With all of the recipes on your plate to pull off for mom, dessert is an easy course to cook ahead of time. Dishes served cold, like cheesecake pudding , and icebox cake, can easily be pre-arranged and ready to pull out of the fridge at a moments notice. Baked goods, like cupcakes and sheet cake , can easily be made ahead and frosted right before serving for a fresh look.The one thing sweeter than all of these treats? Stress-free time to spend with mom now that dessert is done and ready to be devoured. So, get the ball rolling on all of your Mother’s Day baking with a few of our favorite make-ahead desserts.