Make-Ahead Mother's Day Desserts

By Jorie Nicole McDonald
Greg Dupree
Whether you’re getting together for Mother’s Day brunch or a big family dinner, nothing says “Happy Mother’s Day” like a delicious, homemade dessert. With all of the recipes on your plate to pull off for mom, dessert is an easy course to cook ahead of time. Dishes served cold, like cheesecake, pudding, and icebox cake, can easily be pre-arranged and ready to pull out of the fridge at a moments notice. Baked goods, like cupcakes and sheet cake, can easily be made ahead and frosted right before serving for a fresh look.The one thing sweeter than all of these treats? Stress-free time to spend with mom now that dessert is done and ready to be devoured. So, get the ball rolling on all of your Mother’s Day baking with a few of our favorite make-ahead desserts.
Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Mini Strawberry Tarts

Greg Dupree

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts

As adorable as they are delicious, these mini tarts are a tasty treat you can prepare ahead of time and chill for 24 hours.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

These cute, individual cakes can be covered and refrigerated until mom arrives.

3 of 30

Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake

If you get your chocolate lovin' genes from your mama, this dessert is a must.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Chocolate Shortbread Cake

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chocolate Shortbread Cake

Served chilled, this chocolate shortbread sweet is just as easy to make as it is to pull out of the fridge day-of.

5 of 30

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Strawberries and Cream Sheet Cake

We’re pretty sure this swoon-worthy sheet cake will soon become a staple in your recipe box.

6 of 30

Pound Cake Cupcakes

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pound Cake Cupcakes

A tiny take on the tube-pan classic, our Pound Cake Cupcakes are sure to delight.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Berries and Bubbles

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Berries and Bubbles

We’re bubbling with excitement for this beautiful, fruity dessert you can make in advance and serve chilled.

8 of 30

Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

If mom’s a sweet tea lover, she’s sure to enjoy a slice (or two).

9 of 30

Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

After you make these two-bite treats, you can freeze them for up to one month. Once you’re ready to eat, just thaw and top with preserves and fruit before serving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Honey Custard with Berries

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Honey Custard with Berries

Covered and chilled for up to 24 hours, this custard can be prepared in advance and easily assembled by spooning into bowls with berries.

11 of 30

Key Lime Icebox Cake

Photo: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Key Lime Icebox Cake

Show mom how much you care with lots of layers of lovely lime custard.

12 of 30

Cherry Pie Bars

Greg Dupree

Recipe: Cherry Pie Bars

If you'd like to make these crowd-pleasing cherry pie bars in advance, you can store, wrapped in aluminum foil, for up to three days.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake

This buttery vanilla layer cake topped with a tempting toffee frosting and lots of toasted pecans cane be covered and stored at room temperature for three to five days.

14 of 30

How To Make Mother’s Day Paper Napkin Flowers

Cocktail napkins aren’t only for drinks they, also make beautiful flowers! Using scissors and some wire, you’ll quickly have a vase full of them.

Step-by-Step Instructions: Paper Napkin Flowers

15 of 30

Luscious Orange Panna Cotta

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Luscious Orange Panna Cotta

Simple to store for up to three days, this silky custard features orange sections tossed with turbinado sugar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Creamy Peach Icebox Cake

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Peach Icebox Cake

This show-stopping dessert comes together with just a handful of ingredients.

17 of 30

Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

Get all of the red velvet flavors Mama loves in one, bite-size cookie.

18 of 30

Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

This make-ahead dessert is sure to impress your mom on her special day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Banana Pudding Poke Cake

Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Banana Pudding Poke Cake

This gorgeous dessert is best chilled overnight. So make it ahead for Mother's Day.

20 of 30

Luscious Lemon Bars

Southern Living

Recipe: Luscious Lemon Bars

This recipe can be stored in the freezer up to a month ahead of time for a stress-free Mother's Day.

21 of 30

Cappuccino Swirl Bars

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cappuccino Swirl Bars

If your mom is a coffee-lover, this is the perfect recipe to make on her big day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Vanilla Macarons

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Vanilla Macarons

Surprise Mama with these fancy, make-ahead macarons and give her a day to remember.

23 of 30

Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream

You simply can't go wrong with a homemade ice cream recipe, and this cookies-and-cream flavor is downright delicious.

24 of 30

Apple Stack Cake

Photo: Victor Protasi; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Apple Stack Cake

There's nothing like an impressive stack cake to knock Mama's socks off.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel

Photo: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel

Fresh peaches bring this heavy treat a light sweetness that's simply irresistible.

26 of 30

Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo

Photo: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo

You can make this delightfully bright dessert up to 5 days before serving.

27 of 30

Cherry Spice Cake Trifle

Photo: Helen Norman

Recipe: Cherry Spice Cake Trifle

If you don't want Mama to believe her eyes, make this decadent Cherry Spice Cake Trifle.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

The sweet filling and the salty crust in this icebox pie come together to create the ultimate Mother's Day dessert.

29 of 30

Ice Cream Sandwich Layer Cake

Sheri Castle

Recipe: Ice Cream Sandwich Layer Cake

Chill this tasty cake overnight for the best results.

30 of 30

Chocolate Trifle

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate Trifle

Chocolate-loving moms, rejoice! This easy-to-make dessert is all things delicious and praise-worthy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement