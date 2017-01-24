28 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Ideas

By Southern Living Editors
Updated March 23, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Amazon

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, so don’t forget to get Mama something nice. Even the smallest Mother’s Day gift, like a sweet pair of gardening gloves or a pretty candle, will mean the world to her. Although we should tell our mothers how much we appreciate them every day of the year, Mother’s Day is the time to go all-out with love for Mama. You might be more concerned with planning your Mother’s Day spread (because you know she can be picky), but don’t let getting her a gift slip away. There’s still time, so get Mama one of these adorable last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas she’s sure to love.

Start Slideshow

1 of 28

Tea Drop Sampler

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $15.22; amazon.com

If she loves a warm cup of tea in the afternoon, these cute little tea drops dissolve right in her mug—no steeping or tea-bag disposal required. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Capri Blue Volcano Hand Wash

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $30; amazon.com

This luxurious soap will leave skin moisturized and smelling amazing.

3 of 28

OMG Mother Was Right Towel

Credit: amazon.com

BUY IT: $9; amazon.com

OMG, we've found the perfect gift for your mom that can arrive at your doorstep in two days.

Advertisement

4 of 28

Retro Long Spout Iron Watering Can

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com

A minimalistic watering can will look beautiful in your mother’s home and will come in handy to care for her indoor plants. 

5 of 28

DegreeWeighted Blanket with Removable Cover

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $79.99; amazon.com

This weighted blanket comes with two covers, one for winter and one for summer, so Mama can get a good night's sleep year-round. 

6 of 28

Cotton Oven Mitt Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $9.98; amazon.com

If Mama’s oven mitts are looking a little worn, replace them with a new set that can also double as a trivet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 28

Layered Initial Necklace

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com

Keep Mama on-trend with this layered monogram necklace set that can be worn together or individually. 

8 of 28

Hallmark Notepad Bundle with Pen

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $12.90; amazon.com

She’s a busy woman, and she’s always going to need somewhere to jot down to dos, dreams, and important dates—she might as well write them on something beautiful.

9 of 28

Floral Garden Weeder Gloves

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com

If she’s still using those old beat-up gardening gloves she stole from your dad, give mom a spring refresh with these gloves that make gardening look glam.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 28

Kate Spade Citrus Twist Recipe Box

Credit: Kate Spade

BUY IT: $31.95; amazon.com

Give her the cutest excuse to reorganize her recipes with this sunny recipe box.

11 of 28

Paper Source White Blossoms on Mint Stationery Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $15.95; amazon.com

Beautiful watercolors will be great for any thank you note, sympathy card, or letters she will write.

12 of 28

Thin Gold Hoop Earrings

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $10.99; amazon.com

We could all use a good pair of everyday hoops, and this simple gold pair will go with everything in her closet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 28

Fancy Panz To-Go Casserole Carrier

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19; amazon.com

You might want to go ahead and buy a few sets of these beauties because once Mama’s friends see this casserole carrier at the potluck, they’ll all want one, too.

14 of 28

Inspirational Cuff Bracelet

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $14.97; amazon.com

This silver bangle will look great on its own or as a part of a stack. "Everything I am you helped me to be" is engraved on the inside and it will arrive in a gift box. 

15 of 28

Instant Pot

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $99.99; amazon.com

The Instant Pot, a “7-in-1 multi-functional cooker” does the job of multiple appliances, earning rave reviews and a passionate fan base.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 28

Grey Splatter Enamel Serving Spoon

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $12.95; amazon.com

Gift her a few of these enamelware spoons that will be perfect for all those summer cookouts she has coming up. 

17 of 28

Kitsch Satin Sleep Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $44.25; amazon.com

A silk eye mask, silk pillowcase, and hair scrunchy ensure her hair and skin can breathe, with no hair tear or damage.

18 of 28

State Cheese Board

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com

Show a little home-state pride with a beautiful bamboo cheese board she’ll use all the time for hosting. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 28

Bouqs Flower Delivery

Credit: Bouqs

BUY IT: from $38; bouqs.com

Beautiful blooms delivered right to her front door.

20 of 28

Cooling Wine Glasses

Credit: Amazon

BUT IT: $26; amazon.com

These glasses will ensure that her wine stays cool during the hot summer months.

21 of 28

3-Piece Enamel-on-Steel Colander Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $33.99; amazon.com

Vintage-inspired colanders are cute enough to earn a spot on the counter instead of in the cabinet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 28

Lilly Pulitzer Beach Cooler

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $36.95; amazon.com

When was the last time she replaced those soft coolers in the hall closet? It’s definitely time for a fashionable upgrade.

23 of 28

S’well Travel Tumbler

BUY IT: $23.41; amazon.com

With plenty of color and pattern options, you can easily find one to fit your mom’s style.

24 of 28

Homesick Candles

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $34; amazon.com

If your Mama is a displaced Southerner who occasionally longs for the comforts of home, send some her way with these candles that smell like a memory.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 28

Birchbox Subscription

Credit: Birchbox

BUY IT: from $45; birchbox.com

Choose from a 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription.

26 of 28

Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $14.29; amazon.com

This gift set will be a welcome treat for her hands. Included are an Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream.

27 of 28

Box Sign Herb Picks

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $12.48; amazon.com

To complete this gift for the enthusiastic gardener, pair the herb pick set with a few pots of her favorite herbs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 28

All in Good Taste

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $24; amazon.com

A charming coffee table book from Kate Spade that offers a total guide to entertaining.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors