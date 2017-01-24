28 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Ideas
Mother’s Day is just around the corner, so don’t forget to get Mama something nice. Even the smallest Mother’s Day gift, like a sweet pair of gardening gloves or a pretty candle, will mean the world to her. Although we should tell our mothers how much we appreciate them every day of the year, Mother’s Day is the time to go all-out with love for Mama. You might be more concerned with planning your Mother’s Day spread (because you know she can be picky), but don’t let getting her a gift slip away. There’s still time, so get Mama one of these adorable last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas she’s sure to love.
Tea Drop Sampler
BUY IT: $15.22; amazon.com
If she loves a warm cup of tea in the afternoon, these cute little tea drops dissolve right in her mug—no steeping or tea-bag disposal required.
Capri Blue Volcano Hand Wash
BUY IT: $30; amazon.com
This luxurious soap will leave skin moisturized and smelling amazing.
OMG Mother Was Right Towel
BUY IT: $9; amazon.com
OMG, we've found the perfect gift for your mom that can arrive at your doorstep in two days.
Retro Long Spout Iron Watering Can
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
A minimalistic watering can will look beautiful in your mother’s home and will come in handy to care for her indoor plants.
DegreeWeighted Blanket with Removable Cover
BUY IT: $79.99; amazon.com
This weighted blanket comes with two covers, one for winter and one for summer, so Mama can get a good night's sleep year-round.
Cotton Oven Mitt Set
BUY IT: $9.98; amazon.com
If Mama’s oven mitts are looking a little worn, replace them with a new set that can also double as a trivet.
Layered Initial Necklace
BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com
Keep Mama on-trend with this layered monogram necklace set that can be worn together or individually.
Hallmark Notepad Bundle with Pen
BUY IT: $12.90; amazon.com
She’s a busy woman, and she’s always going to need somewhere to jot down to dos, dreams, and important dates—she might as well write them on something beautiful.
Floral Garden Weeder Gloves
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
If she’s still using those old beat-up gardening gloves she stole from your dad, give mom a spring refresh with these gloves that make gardening look glam.
Kate Spade Citrus Twist Recipe Box
BUY IT: $31.95; amazon.com
Give her the cutest excuse to reorganize her recipes with this sunny recipe box.
Paper Source White Blossoms on Mint Stationery Set
BUY IT: $15.95; amazon.com
Beautiful watercolors will be great for any thank you note, sympathy card, or letters she will write.
Thin Gold Hoop Earrings
BUY IT: $10.99; amazon.com
We could all use a good pair of everyday hoops, and this simple gold pair will go with everything in her closet.
Fancy Panz To-Go Casserole Carrier
BUY IT: $19; amazon.com
You might want to go ahead and buy a few sets of these beauties because once Mama’s friends see this casserole carrier at the potluck, they’ll all want one, too.
Inspirational Cuff Bracelet
BUY IT: $14.97; amazon.com
This silver bangle will look great on its own or as a part of a stack. "Everything I am you helped me to be" is engraved on the inside and it will arrive in a gift box.
Instant Pot
BUY IT: $99.99; amazon.com
The Instant Pot, a “7-in-1 multi-functional cooker” does the job of multiple appliances, earning rave reviews and a passionate fan base.
Grey Splatter Enamel Serving Spoon
BUY IT: $12.95; amazon.com
Gift her a few of these enamelware spoons that will be perfect for all those summer cookouts she has coming up.
Kitsch Satin Sleep Set
BUY IT: $44.25; amazon.com
A silk eye mask, silk pillowcase, and hair scrunchy ensure her hair and skin can breathe, with no hair tear or damage.
State Cheese Board
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
Show a little home-state pride with a beautiful bamboo cheese board she’ll use all the time for hosting.
Bouqs Flower Delivery
BUY IT: from $38; bouqs.com
Beautiful blooms delivered right to her front door.
Cooling Wine Glasses
BUT IT: $26; amazon.com
These glasses will ensure that her wine stays cool during the hot summer months.
3-Piece Enamel-on-Steel Colander Set
BUY IT: $33.99; amazon.com
Vintage-inspired colanders are cute enough to earn a spot on the counter instead of in the cabinet.
Lilly Pulitzer Beach Cooler
BUY IT: $36.95; amazon.com
When was the last time she replaced those soft coolers in the hall closet? It’s definitely time for a fashionable upgrade.
S’well Travel Tumbler
BUY IT: $23.41; amazon.com
With plenty of color and pattern options, you can easily find one to fit your mom’s style.
Homesick Candles
BUY IT: $34; amazon.com
If your Mama is a displaced Southerner who occasionally longs for the comforts of home, send some her way with these candles that smell like a memory.
Birchbox Subscription
BUY IT: from $45; birchbox.com
Choose from a 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription.
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
BUY IT: $14.29; amazon.com
This gift set will be a welcome treat for her hands. Included are an Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream.
Box Sign Herb Picks
BUY IT: $12.48; amazon.com
To complete this gift for the enthusiastic gardener, pair the herb pick set with a few pots of her favorite herbs.
All in Good Taste
BUY IT: $24; amazon.com
A charming coffee table book from Kate Spade that offers a total guide to entertaining.