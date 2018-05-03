Great Gardening Gifts for Mother's Day

Whether Mom has a green thumb or a brown thumb with a hopeful spirit, if she’s at all interested in gardening— indoor herb containers count!—give her a gift that she can put to use right away. From practical gifts like long garden gloves to decorative options like blue and white herb markers, these gifts are sure to inspire. And hopefully they'll become part of a thriving garden.  

Garden Seed Box

BUY IT: $22; anthropologie.com

She can safely store seeds until planting season in this charming stone box. 

Steel Watering Can

BUY IT: $24.99; target.com

This durable steel watering will make keeping both indoor and outdoor plants hydrated more stylish. 

Blue & White Ceramic Plant Markers

BUY IT: $19.95; williams-sonoma.com

Upgrade her garden with these classic blue and white stakes for herbs. The set includes four markers with a blank space to write her herb of choice.

Garden Journal

BUY IT: $8.95; etsy.com

Keeping track of her care instructions and planting schedule will be easy with this pocket-sized journal.

Plant Lady Hat

BUY IT: $23.99; etsy.com

This straw hat will help protect her face from the sun and add a touch of style to her gardening wardrobe. 

Long Floral Garden Gloves

BUY IT: $38; anthropologie.com

These bright gloves offer a longer length to keep more of the arm protected from the elements of the garden. 

Canvas Garden Utility Bag

BUY IT: $30; shopterrain.com

Eight exterior pockets and one large interior pocket will ensure that all of her gardening tools stay organized and are also easy to carry around in the garden. 

Live Moss Letter

BUY IT: $80; potterybarn.com

It’s no secret we love a monogram. She can add one to her porch, patio, or garden shed with this live moss letter.

Vintage Style Glass Plant Misters Set Of 2

BUY IT: $12; worldmarket.com

Elevate houseplant maintenance with a vintage-style glass plant mister. These come in a sweet set of two pastel-tinted misters.

Butterfly Garden Seed Kit

BUY IT: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com

This preciously-packaged kit is designed with everything you need to start your own butterfly garden—aka a garden designed with certain plants to attract butterflies and bees.

The Smart Garden LED Grow Set

BUY IT: $99; westelm.com

For the chef, city dweller, or just plain gardening-challenged, the “Click and Grow” Smart Herb Garden makes growing your own herbs literally effortless.

Heart Planter

BUY IT: from $89; potterybarn.com

This gift is almost too perfect for Mother’s Day. Remind her how much she is loved with a heart-shaped planter. 

Gardener's Tool Seat

BUY IT: $40; uncommongoods.com

Hard working gardeners need hardworking tools. This seat doubles as both a folding chair and a tool bag.

Edible Flowers Set

BUY IT: $14.99; westelm.com

With this seed kit, flower beds are no longer just for smelling but tasting too. Each kit comes with four varieties: Nasturtium, Bachelor's Button, Calendula, and Marigold.

The Plant Recipe Book: 100 Living Arrangements for Any Home in Any Season

BUY IT: $16.69; target.com

Put together stunning plant décor with the straightforward approach of The Plant Recipe Book, which offers up 100 creative living arrangement ideas.

