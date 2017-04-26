The Best Gifts for Her First Mother’s Day
If this is her first Mother’s Day, she’s probably short on sleep and hasn’t had time to paint her nails since that pre-baby mani/pedi. Mom’s first Mother’s Day is all about helping her unwind, relax, rejuvenate, and soak up every moment with that precious babe. Our gifts run the gamut from the practical to the indulgent. An on-the-go iced coffee maker is going to be her right-hand companion as the weather warms up. To keep her hydrated (a constant battle when chasing after a spirited, newly crawling 10-month-old) an infuser water bottle in a pretty pattern is both useful and utter eye candy. Help her unwind at the end of a long day with a 3-in-1 shampoo, bath, and shower gel—it will save her time allowing for an extra minute or two for soaking. There’s no doubt she’ll be thanking you for products specifically designed to help her look more awake than her 2 hours of sleep would allow, so check out Rise + Glow. And, to help her capture all those memories and firsts without the interruption of taking out her phone, she’ll love the mini camera that also allows for easy sharing to social media or simply sending to family.
Dohm Noise Machine
BUY IT: $44.95; amazon.com
Present this highly rated sound machine to your favorite new mom with a promise to man the baby monitor and early morning (or late night) wake up call(s), so she can get 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep.
Q&A a Day for Moms
BUY IT: $11.27; amazon.com
This 5-year daily journal will be a treasured memento for the whole family. It will help her record every milestone—big and small.
Goldie Bottle Opener
BUY IT: $20; target.com
This brass and resin bottle opener will dress up her happy hour.
Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel
BUY IT: $28; sephora.com
This three-in-one product will allow for extra time soaking. The scent is light and feminine.
Essential Oil Diffuser
BUY IT: $13.59; amazon.com
Add some zen to her surroundings with this pretty and soothing essential oil diffuser.
Drunk Elephant Rise + Glow
BUY IT: $28; sephora.com
When she’s running on two hours of sleep, she’ll need a little pick-me-up, in addition to a large coffee. This hydration gel and serum duo does the trick to quench, firm, and brighten skin—even when she hasn’t seen a full night’s sleep in months.
How To Not Hate Your Husband After Kids
BUY IT: $34.81; amazon.com
This cheeky book is a great option for the mom who is always the first one to crack a joke. Pair tit with flowers and breakfast in bed.
Jardinière Infuser Water Bottle
BUY IT: $
This pretty-as-can-be bottle can instantly transform
H2O into spa-favorite cucumber mint water, or whatever her favorite combo is. It’s like a mini retreat with each sip.
Polaroid Cube+
BUY IT: $
This mini lifestyle action camera has Wi-Fi allowing for effortless sharing between social platforms or with friends and family. Set the cube out when baby is getting close to taking his first steps and everyone will be able to share in the moment thanks to the live video stream.
Zoku Iced Coffee Maker Travel Mug
BUY IT: $
Iced coffee is great when the weather starts to warm up, but it’s also a good choice for moms who are constantly wrangling exuberant little ones. You won’t have to wait until it’s cool enough to drink while holding the baby (read: ice cold).