12 Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Order on Etsy

By Jenna Sims
Make Mama feel special and celebrated this year by giving her one (or two) of these sweet Mother's Day gifts from Etsy. These meaningful gifts will remind her just how loved she is on Mother's Day and beyond. Etsy is filled with personalized and creative options for Mom that she's bound to love. 

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Personalized Wooden Spoon

BUY IT: from $13.90; etsy.com

Add some love to Mama or Grandma's kitchen with these wooden spoons that are complete with a personal touch. 

Bath Bomb and Shower Steamer Gift Set

BUY IT: $48; etsy.com

Six bath bombs and four shower steamers can arrive on her doorstep with a personal gift message so she can enjoy some pampering without ever leaving home. 

Custom Engraved Family Recipe Cutting Board

BUY IT: from $50; etsy.com

Turn her favorite handwritten family recipe into a practical and meaningful piece of her kitchen decor by having it engraved on a wooden cutting board. 

Mother & Daughter Necklace

BUY IT: from $39; etsy.com

Two interlocking circles symbolize the relationship between mother and daughter. They can be ordered as single or in a set of two in your choice of silver, gold, or rose gold. 

Mother Definition Print

BUY IT: $5; etsy.com

You can instantly download this print right after your purchase is complete. Then simply print and place it in the frame of your choice. 

Birthstone Bracelet

BUY IT: from $33; etsy.com

Select up to six birthstones of kids or grandkids to be placed together on a dainty gold chain for a fashionable and meaningful bracelet she can wear every day. 

Miss You Mom Candle

BUY IT: $18; etsy.com

Choose her favorite candle scent from over 30 options and add a personal message.

Embroidery Set

BUY IT: $16; etsy.com

A fun set for the crafty mom or grandma. Pair  with an embroidery hoop if she doesn't already have one. 

Best Mom Ever Mug

BUY IT: $12.99; etsy.com

Pair this beautiful mug with her signature blend of coffee for a gift that she's guaranteed to use every morning. 

Pink Hypoestes Plant in Terra Cotta Pot

BUY IT: $8.45; etsy.com

We love the pink and white leaves on this easy-to-care-for houseplant. It will bring the perfect touch of happiness to any room in Mama's house. 

Personalized Dish Towel

BUY IT: $12.95; etsy.com

Whether you call her Mama, Mimi, or Nana, get this dish towel custom-made just for her. 

Ceramic Yarn Bowl

BUY IT: $26; etsy.com

Give her yarn an organized and stylish upgrade with this beautiful handmade ceramic bowl. 

