12 Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Order on Etsy
Make Mama feel special and celebrated this year by giving her one (or two) of these sweet Mother's Day gifts from Etsy. These meaningful gifts will remind her just how loved she is on Mother's Day and beyond. Etsy is filled with personalized and creative options for Mom that she's bound to love.
Personalized Wooden Spoon
BUY IT: from $13.90; etsy.com
Add some love to Mama or Grandma's kitchen with these wooden spoons that are complete with a personal touch.
Bath Bomb and Shower Steamer Gift Set
BUY IT: $48; etsy.com
Six bath bombs and four shower steamers can arrive on her doorstep with a personal gift message so she can enjoy some pampering without ever leaving home.
Custom Engraved Family Recipe Cutting Board
BUY IT: from $50; etsy.com
Turn her favorite handwritten family recipe into a practical and meaningful piece of her kitchen decor by having it engraved on a wooden cutting board.
Mother & Daughter Necklace
BUY IT: from $39; etsy.com
Two interlocking circles symbolize the relationship between mother and daughter. They can be ordered as single or in a set of two in your choice of silver, gold, or rose gold.
Mother Definition Print
BUY IT: $5; etsy.com
You can instantly download this print right after your purchase is complete. Then simply print and place it in the frame of your choice.
Birthstone Bracelet
BUY IT: from $33; etsy.com
Select up to six birthstones of kids or grandkids to be placed together on a dainty gold chain for a fashionable and meaningful bracelet she can wear every day.
Miss You Mom Candle
BUY IT: $18; etsy.com
Choose her favorite candle scent from over 30 options and add a personal message.
Embroidery Set
BUY IT: $16; etsy.com
A fun set for the crafty mom or grandma. Pair with an embroidery hoop if she doesn't already have one.
Best Mom Ever Mug
BUY IT: $12.99; etsy.com
Pair this beautiful mug with her signature blend of coffee for a gift that she's guaranteed to use every morning.
Pink Hypoestes Plant in Terra Cotta Pot
BUY IT: $8.45; etsy.com
We love the pink and white leaves on this easy-to-care-for houseplant. It will bring the perfect touch of happiness to any room in Mama's house.
Personalized Dish Towel
BUY IT: $12.95; etsy.com
Whether you call her Mama, Mimi, or Nana, get this dish towel custom-made just for her.
Ceramic Yarn Bowl
BUY IT: $26; etsy.com
Give her yarn an organized and stylish upgrade with this beautiful handmade ceramic bowl.