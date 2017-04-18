Edible Mother’s Day Gift Ideas You Should Make for Mama This Year

By Southern Living Editors
Updated April 08, 2021
Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Mother’s Day will be here before you know it. Before you call up the trusted neighborhood florist or rush off to get her a last-minute gift, take heed of our advice: Give your mom (or grandmother, or the other mother-like figure in your life) a present that comes from the heart, made with your own two hands. Lucky for you, we’ve already rounded up those extra-special homemade gifts that are sure to put a smile on her face, while also keeping her full on Mother’s Day.

These sweet sentiments and edible gifts are far more creative than your average grocery store greeting cards, bouquet of flowers, and fruit arrangements. Most importantly, she’ll love it even more knowing you created it. Here are our favorite good-to-eat food gifts to give this Mother's Day. It’ll be hard to pick just one, but consider Mother's Day conquered.

1 of 15

Pecan Pralines

Credit: Southern Living

Place your homemade pralines in a pretty metal tin for a sweet gift Mama is sure to love. 

Recipe: Pecan Pralines

2 of 15

Homemade Salsa

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

This recipe makes five pints, so there will be enough to share with all of the important moms in your life. 

Recipe: Homemade Salsa

3 of 15

Mini Confetti Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Instead of another bouquet, offer up these delicious mini cakes with edible flowers. 

Recipe: Mini Confetti Cake

4 of 15

Fresh Spring Vinaigrettes

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Three fresh flavored vinaigrettes (Ginger-Basil, Red Pepper Jelly, and Peach-Poppy Seed) can be used as a marinade, salad dressing, or finishing sauce. 

Recipe: Fresh Spring Vinaigrettes

5 of 15

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Credit: Micah A. Leal

This sweet and salty snack is so easy to make and can be decorated with your choice of melted chocolate, colorful sprinkles, or sesame seeds. 

Recipe: Chocolate Covered Pretzels

6 of 15

Peach Simple Syrup

Credit: Elesia Johnson

From cocktails to iced tea to desserts, she'll love having this versatile peach-flavored simple syrup on hand throughout the summer. 

Recipe: Peach Simple Syrup

7 of 15

Chocolate Fudge

Credit: Southern Living

This easy fudge recipe has been referred to previously as Million Dollar Fudge, so we know it's good enough for Mama. 

Recipe: Chocolate Fudge

8 of 15

Strawberry Jam

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Make the most of fresh, in-season strawberries by turning them into a jam that Mama can enjoy on biscuits, toast, or even in pound cake.

Recipe: Strawberry Jam

9 of 15

Pulled Candy

Credit: Southern Living

Let the kiddos help with the pulling process to make this classic homemade candy with plenty of love (and sugar).

Recipe: Pulled Candy

10 of 15

Cheese Straws

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Prop Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel; Food Styling: Pam Lolley

If Mama prefers a good salty snack over sweets, cheese straws are the ideal edible gift for her. 

Recipe: Cheese Straws

11 of 15

Cracker Toffee

Credit: Greg Dupree

This recipe will help you turn a sleeve of saltines into a tasty food gift. 

Recipe: Cracker Toffee

12 of 15

Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

As a dip, spread on a sandwich, or by itself, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this Southern classic.

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese

13 of 15

Hot Honey

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

 Chile-infused honey is delicious drizzled over biscuits and fried chicken or whisked into a vinaigrette. 

Recipe: Hot Honey

14 of 15

Homemade Turtles

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Turtles are the delicious combination of the decadent trio of chocolate, caramel, and pecans. 

Recipe: Homemade Turtles

15 of 15

Vanilla Extract

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Once you gift Mama her own bottle of homemade Vanilla Extract, she'll never want to use the store-bought kind again. You can print your own labels here

Recipe: Vanilla Extract

