Edible Mother’s Day Gift Ideas You Should Make for Mama This Year
Mother’s Day will be here before you know it. Before you call up the trusted neighborhood florist or rush off to get her a last-minute gift, take heed of our advice: Give your mom (or grandmother, or the other mother-like figure in your life) a present that comes from the heart, made with your own two hands. Lucky for you, we’ve already rounded up those extra-special homemade gifts that are sure to put a smile on her face, while also keeping her full on Mother’s Day.
These sweet sentiments and edible gifts are far more creative than your average grocery store greeting cards, bouquet of flowers, and fruit arrangements. Most importantly, she’ll love it even more knowing you created it. Here are our favorite good-to-eat food gifts to give this Mother's Day. It’ll be hard to pick just one, but consider Mother's Day conquered.
Pecan Pralines
Place your homemade pralines in a pretty metal tin for a sweet gift Mama is sure to love.
Recipe: Pecan Pralines
Homemade Salsa
This recipe makes five pints, so there will be enough to share with all of the important moms in your life.
Recipe: Homemade Salsa
Mini Confetti Cake
Instead of another bouquet, offer up these delicious mini cakes with edible flowers.
Recipe: Mini Confetti Cake
Fresh Spring Vinaigrettes
Three fresh flavored vinaigrettes (Ginger-Basil, Red Pepper Jelly, and Peach-Poppy Seed) can be used as a marinade, salad dressing, or finishing sauce.
Recipe: Fresh Spring Vinaigrettes
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
This sweet and salty snack is so easy to make and can be decorated with your choice of melted chocolate, colorful sprinkles, or sesame seeds.
Recipe: Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Peach Simple Syrup
From cocktails to iced tea to desserts, she'll love having this versatile peach-flavored simple syrup on hand throughout the summer.
Recipe: Peach Simple Syrup
Chocolate Fudge
This easy fudge recipe has been referred to previously as Million Dollar Fudge, so we know it's good enough for Mama.
Recipe: Chocolate Fudge
Strawberry Jam
Make the most of fresh, in-season strawberries by turning them into a jam that Mama can enjoy on biscuits, toast, or even in pound cake.
Recipe: Strawberry Jam
Pulled Candy
Let the kiddos help with the pulling process to make this classic homemade candy with plenty of love (and sugar).
Recipe: Pulled Candy
Cheese Straws
If Mama prefers a good salty snack over sweets, cheese straws are the ideal edible gift for her.
Recipe: Cheese Straws
Cracker Toffee
This recipe will help you turn a sleeve of saltines into a tasty food gift.
Recipe: Cracker Toffee
Pimiento Cheese
As a dip, spread on a sandwich, or by itself, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this Southern classic.
Recipe: Pimiento Cheese
Hot Honey
Chile-infused honey is delicious drizzled over biscuits and fried chicken or whisked into a vinaigrette.
Recipe: Hot Honey
Homemade Turtles
Turtles are the delicious combination of the decadent trio of chocolate, caramel, and pecans.
Recipe: Homemade Turtles
Vanilla Extract
Once you gift Mama her own bottle of homemade Vanilla Extract, she'll never want to use the store-bought kind again. You can print your own labels here.
Recipe: Vanilla Extract