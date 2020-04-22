The Easiest Mother’s Day Recipes for Kids To Make

By Lisa Cericola

Easy Homemade Pancakes

Easy Homemade Pancakes

Skill Level: For the Kitchen-Curious

Let’s skip the box this time and give Mom the homemade treatment. This recipe is a blank canvas, so make them extra special by adding in bananas, blueberries, or even a few chocolate chips.

Lemon Muffins

Lemon Muffins

Skill Level: For the Kitchen-Curious

You can’t go wrong with fresh Lemon Muffins. They come together in one bowl and only require a handful of ingredient that you probably already have on hand.

Baked Oatmeal

Baked Oatmeal

Skill Level: For the Kitchen Curious

It’s basically an oatmeal cookie in casserole form. Yes, it’s as good as it sounds.

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

Skill Level: For the Kitchen Curious

This is the ideal first cookie recipe for kids. It only calls on four ingredients to make a batch of 30 soft and chewy treats.

Strawberry-Banana-Peanut Butter Smoothies

Strawberry-Banana-Peanut Butter Smoothies

Skill Level: For the Kitchen Curious

If Mom is a fan of a light breakfast, we can think of no better recipe than our Strawberry-Banana-Peanut Butter Smoothies. Just don’t skimp on the PB.

Brown Sugar-Banana Muffins

Brown Sugar-Banana Muffins

Skill Level: For Helpful Assistants

Ripe bananas will bring the sweetest flavor, but try to avoid letting them over-ripen as it could change the consistency of the batter.  

Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast

Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast

Skill Level: For Helpful Assistants

Don’t forget to account for an hour of sit time to allow the flavors to meld. It’s the perfect opportunity to let Mom sleep in.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Fresh Fruit Salad

Skill Level: For Helpful Assistants

We kicked up the flavor of an already-delicious rainbow of fruits by topping with a juice and honey mixture.

Fresh Strawberry Milkshake

Fresh Strawberry Milkshake

Skill Level: For Helpful Assistants

A milkshake for breakfast? Mom won’t mind one bit.

Southern-Style Lemonade

Southern-Style Lemonade

Skill Level: For Helpful Assistants

We found the secret to perfectly smooth lemonade: simple syrup. Use this recipe as a base and customize to make it as sweet or as tangy as Mom prefers.

Bacon Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes

Skill Level: For Budding Chefs

We’re going to let you in on a tasty secret and it’s topping cooked bacon with pancake mix. We call them Bacon Pancakes, and Mom is going to be a major fan.

Easy Omelette

Easy Omelette

Skill Level: For Budding Chefs

You won’t believe how easy it is to master an omelette. This recipe breaks down the process in easy-to-handle steps that will give junior chefs a major boost of confidence in the kitchen.

Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Sausage-Hash Brown Casserole

Skill Level: For Budding Chefs

If Mom’s palette skews more savory than sweet, consider this the perfect Mother’s Day breakfast recipe.

Strawberry Biscuits

Strawberry Biscuits

Skill Level: For Budding Chefs

The easiest way to ensure moist biscuits is a little heavy cream. Mix in some strawberries and you have the strawberries-and-cream riff Mom has always dreamed of.

Wacky Cake

Wacky Cake

Skill Level: For Budding Chefs

You’ve never met an easier cake. This batter is mixed up directly in the pan, making it the one-dish-wonder the dessert course always needed.

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Skill Level: For Budding Chefs

You didn’t know a no-bake cake was possible? Let us introduce you to the mile-high cake that will wow Mom at hello.

