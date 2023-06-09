This Powerful Air Purifier Covers Up To Over 1,000 Square Feet—And It’s 46% Off

Whether you’re seeking an air purifier to reduce seasonal allergies, dander, or pollution, or as an attempt to alleviate illness in your home, there’s a fitting appliance for each household. An air purifier can disperse allergens and odors—making it a favorite for all-day holiday cooking marathons—and even improve your sleep. During our hot Southern summers, we’ll welcome anything that makes breathing gentler inside the home (aside from good ol’ air conditioning). Today at Amazon, act quickly to snag the Mooka Large Room Air Purifier for just $70, for 46 percent off.

Capable of cleansing air of debris and micro-particulate pollutants up to over 1,000 square feet, the powerful Mooka Large Room Air Purifier weighs less than 4 pounds. It’s capable of over six air changes per minute in 215 square feet. The HEPA filter can capture pet hair, dander, smoke, odor, and large dust particles. Best of all, this household appliance is ultra-quiet, with one reviewer calling it “small but mighty.” They added, “It’s super quiet even on high. It sounds like a small fan.”

Amazon

BUY IT: $69.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

A touch screen panel and four timer options keep this air purifier tech-forward, but still easy to use. It even includes a sleep function for optimal levels of filtration and white noise (although several reviewers note that you may prefer to sticker over the nightlight if it’s too bright for your bedroom).

The Mooka Large Room Air Purifier even has a child lock, making it a friendly choice for families with young children. A fan speed indicator flashes when you should replace the filter replacement, approximately every three to six months. Still, the device itself is relatively compact, making it subtle and easy to tuck away in a corner of the home without intrusion. “I wish I’d bought one sooner,” another reviewer wrote on Amazon. “It does the job in a short amount of time.”

At its 46 percent discount with coupon, the Mooka Large Room Air Purifier is a thoroughly cleansing, odor-eliminating buy that can reduce pet dander, smoke, and more. Shop the deal at Amazon now before it’s gone.

