15-Year-Old Chihuahua Sisters Nicknamed “The Golden Girls” Adopted Together From Alabama Shelter

“I opened the link, and saw it, and I thought that I just have to help them. I cannot see them separated.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023
Golden Girls Chihuahuas
Photo:

Montgomery Humane Society

Three Alabama sisters will live out the remainder of their golden years together thanks to a couple with a soft spot for senior chihuahuas.  

Yoda, Missy, and Ginger were surrendered to Montgomery Humane Society due to the health of their previous owner. The 15-year-old pups, nicknamed “The Golden Girls” by staff, have spent their entire lives together. 

“The three senior girls need adopters that will be willing to take them as they are! They may not have a long time left, but they deserve love until their very last moments!” the shelter wrote on Facebook last week, acknowledging that adopting them out together would be “next to impossible.”

Fortunately, the post made its way to Janet Ealum. 

“I opened the link, and saw it, and I thought that I just have to help them,” she told WALA. “I cannot see them separated.”

Ealum and her husband previously had three chihuahuas, who all died in quick succession. She told the local news station that Montgomery Humane Society’s Golden Girls seemed like a sign.

“When I saw these three, I just thought to myself that that would have been my three in the shelter,” Ealum explained to WALA. “I would have thanked God in heaven for somebody to have kept my three together.”

Yoda, Missy, and Ginger are currently settling into their new home. According to Ealum, the girls are thriving in their second act. 

“Appetites are excellent, they have wonderful appetites,” she told WALA. “I just wish people would give the seniors a chance too.”

Thank you for being a friend, Janet!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Abby Beagle Portrait
12-Year-Old Beagle Arrives At Virginia Shelter With Her Favorite Sweaters, Toys, And A Portrait
Jerry
Florida Cat Surrendered For Being “Too Affectionate” Finds Forever Home
Tiki Parrot
Lost Bird Reunited With Owner After It Joined A Backyard Easter Party And Started Talking
Tracy Harden, the owner of Chuck's Dairy Bar, Tornado
Restaurant Owner’s Quick Thinking Saves Employees From Deadly Mississippi Tornado
Felix and Cinnamon
Homeless And "Inseparable," Dog And Goat Besties Find Forever Home In North Carolina
Clementine Dog of the Year Image
Rescue Pup Named ASPCA's Dog Of The Year For Therapeutic Work At Texas Fire Station
Hubert Farm Main Tulip Photo
A Couple Transforms A Family Farm To Bring Picturesque Tulips To Alabama
Steel Magnolias Cast at Premiere
17 Facts About 'Steel Magnolias' Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Newt Perry with mermaids.
Weeki Wachee Celebrates 75 Years Of Mermaids
Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw Helps Florida Dad Fighting Stage 4 Cancer Make Dream Come True For His Young Daughters
Lee Smith Christmas Tree Ornaments
How Every Ornament On Our Christmas Tree Tells Our Family's Southern Story
Orange Beach, AL
Fannie Flagg Shares The Lessons She Learned In A Sleepy Alabama Beach Town
A Nashville Legacy
Hallmark’s “A Nashville Legacy” Was Actually Filmed In Two Southern Cities
Why Are Dogs Loyal
Reasons Why Dogs Are So Loyal
Lisa Marie Presley Gravesite
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered In Public Memorial Service At Graceland