Fans Rally To Save Iconic “Misty of Chincoteague” Home From Developers

Two of Misty’s descendants graze near the original home, which still stands at Beebe Ranch on Chincoteague Island.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023
Beebe Ranch Chincoteage
Photo:

Museum of Chincoteague Island

The race is on to save a cherished piece of literary history on Chincoteague Island

The ranch that inspired Marguerite Henry’s Misty of Chincoteague is up for sale, and a local museum is asking for help protecting the iconic property from eager real estate developers.  

The beloved 1947 novel is based on the Beebe family and their purchase of Misty and her mother, Phantom, during Chincoteague Island's annual Pony Swim. It was adapted into a movie, Misty, in 1961. 

Beebe Ranch

Museum of Chincoteague Island

The real-life Beebe property, which at one time spanned more than 100 acres, currently sits just over 10 acres. It is owned by siblings Barbara and Billy Beebe, who grew up on the property and helped care for Misty, her foals, and the other 150 ponies that grazed there. Two of Misty’s descendants graze near the original home. 

Beebe Ranch

Museum of Chincoteague Island

“Billy is turning 70 and Barbara is in her 80s,” Cindy Faith, executive director of Museum of Chincoteague Island, explained to Southern Living. “They are not physically or financially able to keep up with the duties of the ranch. They reached out to the Museum of Chincoteague Island to see if it was possible for the museum to purchase it and protect it. We are honored that they asked.” 

In March, the museum started a fundraising campaign to match the $625,000 offer from developers. 

Faith said that they’ve received an outpouring of support and donations from around the world. 

"It is a tremendous gift people are showing us, not just the donations but the hundreds of letters expressing encouragement, stories of how Chincoteague is a treasured vacation spot for their families or how Misty and Marguerite Henry made such an impact on their childhood,” she said. 

As of May 20, the museum had raised $475,000—enough to put the Beebe Ranch under contract with a closing date of June 30th. They still have $150,000 to go. 

“Our hope is to have all the funds by the closing date, but rest assured, we will continue fundraising until we are successful,” Faith wrote on the effort’s GoFundMe page

Organizers are still seeking donations to the Museum of Chincoteague Island, with notations that donations are to help “Save the Beebe Ranch." You can send checks to P.O. Box 352, Chincoteague, VA 23336. Credit card donations can be received through the museum website at chincoteaguemuseum.com.

For more information, call the museum at (757) 336-6117. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
Standing Along Cinnamon Shore Texas
50 Undiscovered Places You'll Love In The South
The Peabody Memphis
The South's Best Historic Hotels 2020
Tracy Harden, the owner of Chuck's Dairy Bar, Tornado
Restaurant Owner’s Quick Thinking Saves Employees From Deadly Mississippi Tornado
Woman sitting a cloffice
The Cloffice Is The Space-Saving Workstation You Need For Work-From-Home Efficiency
Rolling Fork Tornado
Storm Chaser Volunteers To Rebuild Mississippi Family’s Home For Free After Rescuing Them From Deadly Tornado
Lexington BBQ
The Most Iconic Dish From Every Southern State
Tornado
Concrete Room Saves Mississippi Family of 4 From Tornado That Leveled Their Home
Brockham Solid Tulle Overlay Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panels Tout
Wayfair’s Epic 48-Hour Way Day Sale Is Here, And We Found The Best Deals To Save You Up To 80% Off
Amazon Driver Saves Dogs
Florida Amazon Driver Helps Save 3 Dogs From Burning Home
College Acceptance Letter
A New Orleans Senior Just Earned A Record-Setting Number Of College Offers
Chef Edward Lee at White House State Dinner
Louisville Chef Edward Lee Chosen As The Guest Chef For South Korean State Dinner At White House
Woman shopping for home decor
6 Things Designers Always Buy From At Home
Danica Hart
Chapel Hart Asks Fans To “Keep The Prayers Coming” As Danica Recovers From Vocal Cord Surgery
Mikey Riley Run
North Carolina Firefighter Runs 24 Hours Straight, Raises More Than $10,000 For Cancer Screenings