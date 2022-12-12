Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach In Critical Condition Following “Personal Health Issue”

Leach was hospitalized Sunday after suffering an undisclosed health issue at home.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022
Mississippi State Mike Leach
Photo:

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday after suffering a "personal health issue" at his home, the school said in a statement.

"That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson by ambulance,” the school said. "That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family."

UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph told the Associated Press that Leach’s condition is currently listed in critical condition. Mississippi State Football confirmed his status on Twitter Monday morning, adding that his family was with him.

Leach, 61, is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been put in charge of the team until his return.

Sid Salter, chief communication officer at Mississippi State, told WLBT that any rumors suggesting the death of Leach "should be ignored."

"Coach Leach is a fighter, and he is battling," Salter told the TV station.

Messages of support for the beloved coach have been pouring in since news of his situation broke yesterday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “Mike’s infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.”

This is a developing story. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Christmas in Evergreen Letters to Santa
It's Here! The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule Has Been Announced
Joe Burrow at Peach Bowl
LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Will Never Forget His Hometown of Athens, Ohio
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson Postpones Shows Due To Health Issues Related To Chronic Neurological Condition
Cole Hauser
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Son Receives Football Offer From Mississippi State
Mike Leach Ole Miss Football Coach
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Goes on Hilarious Candy Rant, Hates Candy Corn
dolly3.jpg
Dolly Parton: The Southern Living Interview
Kimball House Restaurant Decateur Georgia
100 Best Restaurants in the South
Alton Brown
Alton Brown's French Onion Dip Recipe Includes Duke's Mayonnaise
Deleted Scene Where the Crawdads Sing
Exclusive: A Jailed Kya Urges Tate to Forget Her In Emotional Deleted Scene from 'Where the Crawdads Sing'
Chapel Hart on AGT
'America's Got Talent' Fan Favorite Chapel Hart Gets Shout-Out From Tanya Tucker
alma corolla wild horse fund
After Months of Lonely Searching, Shunned Wild Horse Finds New Family on the Outer Banks
Sally Field and Julia Roberts in Steel Magnolias
Julia Roberts Wasn't the Original Actor Cast as Shelby in Steel Magnolias
Electric Stove Turned Off
Why You Should Always Take a Photo of Your Stove Before You Go on Vacation
Mickey Guyton Super Bowl
Country Music Stars Praise Mickey Guyton's Super Bowl Performance
Gatlinburg SkyLift
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park Auctioning Iconic Lift Chairs to Raise Money for Tornado Relief Efforts
Kentucky: Aftermath of tornado in Mayfield
Mayor of Kentucky Town Devastated by Tornadoes Finds Symbol of Hope