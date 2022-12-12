Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach In Critical Condition Following “Personal Health Issue”

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday after suffering a "personal health issue" at his home, the school said in a statement.

"That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson by ambulance,” the school said. "That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family."

UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph told the Associated Press that Leach’s condition is currently listed in critical condition. Mississippi State Football confirmed his status on Twitter Monday morning, adding that his family was with him.



Leach, 61, is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been put in charge of the team until his return.

Sid Salter, chief communication officer at Mississippi State, told WLBT that any rumors suggesting the death of Leach "should be ignored."

"Coach Leach is a fighter, and he is battling," Salter told the TV station.

Messages of support for the beloved coach have been pouring in since news of his situation broke yesterday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “Mike’s infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.”

This is a developing story.

