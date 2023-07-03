Miranda Lambert's Nonprofit MuttNation Gifts Over $250,000 To Animal Shelters

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience. Her articles on gardening, homes, food, and health have appeared in Hunker, American Gardener, and other national and regional publications.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023
Miranda Lambert and Dogs
Photo:

Jamie Wright

Once again, Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation is donating more than $250,000 to animal shelters and foster rescues in every state. This is the third year the country superstar's foundation and the Tractor Supply Company have teamed up to help shelter pets all over the country.

One shelter or foster-based rescue in each state was chosen to receive a $5,000 grant. Washington, D.C., and a wildcard pick got a surprise grant too.


“These grants give us the chance to show our appreciation and spotlight shelters across the country for their hard work, year-round, to improve the lives of shelter pets," Lambert stated in a press release. "We’re so proud to partner with Tractor Supply on this and other programs, allowing us to elevate our goals and increase the number of animals’ lives we can change.”

Far too many animals end up in shelters every year, which is why we encourage pet lovers to adopt, not shop. This year, MuttNation's Mutts Across America program made a point of recognizing shelters that support dogs that have the hardest time getting adopted, like senior dogs, special needs dogs, and pit mixes.

“Finding deserving shelters and rescue groups across the country is easy,” wrote Bev Lambert, the country singer's mother and a co-founder of MuttNation. “It’s narrowing it down to just one in each state that’s really tough.”

In nine years, MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program has supported more than 450 shelters with $1.75 million in grants, with Tractor Supply joining the effort in 2021.

“Shelter pets have our hearts at Tractor Supply,” stated Kimberley Gardiner, the company's chief marketing officer. "These shelters are saving the lives of animals and pets and providing the care they need as they wait for their future owners.”

In addition to the Mutts Across America partnership, MuttNation and Tractor Supply started a Relief For Rescues Fund this year to help shelters recover from natural disasters, raising more than $357,000 to support shelter pets affected by floods, fires, hurricanes, and tornadoes (including a deadly tornado in Mississippi).

Listen to the Biscuits & Jam Episode:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Miranda Lambert with Rescue Dogs
Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Is Giving Surprise $5,000 Grants to an Animal Shelter in Every State
Litter of puppies in animal shelter. Catahoula Leopard Dog, Pit Bull Terrier mixed dogs
The Best Ways to Support Your Local Animal Shelter
Father and son spend time together at food drive
15 Organizations to Consider This Giving Tuesday
Mary Margaret Pettway and Mary McCarthy of Gee's Bend Quilters
8 Southerners Making a Difference in Their Communities
Ethan the Dog
Once-Neglected "Ethan the Dog" Now Nominated for Prestigious Hero Dog Award
ACL Music Festival
The South's Best Music Festivals You Should Attend
This beloved family beach town on Mustang Island known affectionately and proudly as Port “A” has done a remarkable job of recovering in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and its 6.3 miles of broad, flat sands remain a great place t
Best Things To Do In Port Aransas, Texas
Jackson Square, New Orleans
The 40 Best Things To Do In New Orleans
Louisiana Shelter Puppy
Louisiana Shelter Dogs Fly Cross-Country in Search of Forever Homes
Tornado Damage Mayfield, KY
Deadly Tornadoes Tore Across At Least Six States Friday Night: Here's How to Help
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
Standing Along Cinnamon Shore Texas
50 Undiscovered Places You'll Love In The South
Cadbury-Lt-Dan-Bunny-SELECTS-for-edits_Artboard-1
Enter Your Pet to Star in the Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial
Miranda Lambert in Black and White
Miranda Lambert Says Thanksgiving Dinner Isn’t Complete Without This One Traditional Dish Passed Down From Her Grandmother
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Miranda Lambert's Buckshot Chili from cookbook Y'all Eat Yet?
Miranda Lambert's Famous Chili