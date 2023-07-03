Once again, Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation is donating more than $250,000 to animal shelters and foster rescues in every state. This is the third year the country superstar's foundation and the Tractor Supply Company have teamed up to help shelter pets all over the country.

One shelter or foster-based rescue in each state was chosen to receive a $5,000 grant. Washington, D.C., and a wildcard pick got a surprise grant too.



“These grants give us the chance to show our appreciation and spotlight shelters across the country for their hard work, year-round, to improve the lives of shelter pets," Lambert stated in a press release. "We’re so proud to partner with Tractor Supply on this and other programs, allowing us to elevate our goals and increase the number of animals’ lives we can change.”

Far too many animals end up in shelters every year, which is why we encourage pet lovers to adopt, not shop. This year, MuttNation's Mutts Across America program made a point of recognizing shelters that support dogs that have the hardest time getting adopted, like senior dogs, special needs dogs, and pit mixes.



“Finding deserving shelters and rescue groups across the country is easy,” wrote Bev Lambert, the country singer's mother and a co-founder of MuttNation. “It’s narrowing it down to just one in each state that’s really tough.”

In nine years, MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program has supported more than 450 shelters with $1.75 million in grants, with Tractor Supply joining the effort in 2021.



“Shelter pets have our hearts at Tractor Supply,” stated Kimberley Gardiner, the company's chief marketing officer. "These shelters are saving the lives of animals and pets and providing the care they need as they wait for their future owners.”



In addition to the Mutts Across America partnership, MuttNation and Tractor Supply started a Relief For Rescues Fund this year to help shelters recover from natural disasters, raising more than $357,000 to support shelter pets affected by floods, fires, hurricanes, and tornadoes (including a deadly tornado in Mississippi).

Listen to the Biscuits & Jam Episode:

