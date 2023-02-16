Michael Jordan Celebrates 60th Birthday With $10 Million Donation To Make-A-Wish

NBA legend Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish. It's the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history.

Jordan has been an active supporter of the nonprofit for more than 30 years, granting hundreds of wishes to children all over the world. The six-time NBA champ, who turns 60 on Friday, is one of Make-A-Wish’s all-time most requested celebrity wish granters.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a statement. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”

According to the organization, Jordan’s donation will create an endowment to provide the funds needed to make future wishes possible for kids with critical illnesses.

“Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community,” Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, said in a release. “Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true.”

Now that’s what we call a hero. Happy birthday, MJ!

