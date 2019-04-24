32 Memorial Day Quotes to Honor America’s Fallen Soldiers
On Monday, May 27th, many of us celebrate Memorial Day with a start-of-summer barbecue, beach trip, or town parade. But, no matter your plans, it's important to remember the true meaning of the holiday. Really, it's a day dedicated to honoring the fallen soldiers that have fought to protect our freedom. These 32 Memorial Day quotes deserve to be shared, not only to remind us all of the sacrifices made by our soldiers every day, past and present, but to also help you outwardly honor those who inspired such powerful words. Simply put, to say thank you. Because it's not something that should be done only on a Monday in May, but every day. "Memorial Day: Celebrate, honor, remember."
Patriotic Memorial Day Quotes
"Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same." –Ronald Reagan
"Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them." –Franklin D. Roosevelt
"The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men." –Minot J. Savage
"Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime." –Adlai E. Stevenson II
"Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran does not have that problem." –Ronald Reagan
"Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it." –Unknown
"For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue." –James A. Garfield
"This nation will remain the land of the free only as long as it is home of the brave." –Elmer Davis
Thankful Memorial Day Quotes
"This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn't come home. This is not Veterans Day, it's not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom." –Tamra Bolton, in Parade essay
"As we set today aside to honor and thank our veterans, let us be mindful that we should do this every day of the year and not just one." –Beth Pennington
"It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived." –George S. Patton
"And I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free. And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me." –Lee Greenwood
"How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes." –Maya Angelou
"We don't know them all, but we owe them all." –Unknown
Short Memorial Day Sayings
"America without her soldiers would be like God without His angels." –Claudia Pemberton
"Home of the free, because of the brave." –Unknown
"I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country." –Nathan Hale
"Where liberty dwells, there is my country." –Benjamin Franklin
"Memorial Day: celebrate, honor, remember." –Unknown
"The patriot's blood is the seed of freedom's tree." –Thomas Campbell
"Here men endured that a nation might live." –Herbert Hoover
"In the aftermath, we are because they were." –RJ Heller
"May we never forget freedom isn't free." –Unknown
Inspirational Memorial Day Quotes
"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the words, but to live by them." –John F. Kennedy
"Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility." –Eleanor Roosevelt
"A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom." –Bob Dylan
"The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it." –Thucydides
"In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved." –Franklin D. Roosevelt
"On this day, take time to remember those who have fallen. But on every day after, do more; put the freedoms they died for to greater and nobler uses." –Richelle E. Goodrich
"In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." –Martin Luther King Jr.
"Liberty is never unalienable; it must be redeemed regularly with the blood of patriots or it always vanishes. Of all the so-called natural human rights that have ever been invented, liberty is least likely to be cheap and is never free of cost." –Robert A. Heinlein
"Their remembrance be as lasting as the land they honored." –Daniel Webster
Spend this Memorial Day paying tribute to all of America's fallen heroes—these quotes and sayings will make a good start.