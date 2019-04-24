32 Memorial Day Quotes to Honor America’s Fallen Soldiers

On Monday, May 27th, many of us celebrate Memorial Day with a start-of-summer barbecue, beach trip, or town parade. But, no matter your plans, it's important to remember the true meaning of the holiday. Really, it's a day dedicated to honoring the fallen soldiers that have fought to protect our freedom. These 32 Memorial Day quotes deserve to be shared, not only to remind us all of the sacrifices made by our soldiers every day, past and present, but to also help you outwardly honor those who inspired such powerful words. Simply put, to say thank you. Because it's not something that should be done only on a Monday in May, but every day. "Memorial Day: Celebrate, honor, remember."