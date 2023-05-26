Target Has All The Best Memorial Day Deals On Home, Kitchen, Fashion, And Beauty Must-Haves Starting At $8

Find outdoor furniture, decor, summer dresses, and more.

Stacked Stone Liquid Propane Fire Pit
Calling all Target fans: The Summer Kickoff Sale is happening now through May 29, with major deals on kitchenware and appliances, beauty, skincare, clothing, decor, and furniture. Shop discounts on brands like Cuisinart, Ninja, Whirlpool, HomePop, Costway, and more starting at just $8.

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your warm weather wardrobe or spring for a new coffee maker without spending a fortune. Keep reading to find some of the best Target deals you can shop over the long holiday weekend. 

Best Memorial Day Home Decor Deals

Spruce up your home decor on a budget with this black and white decorative mirror for $32 and this modern globe floor lamp that’s 61 percent off. And add a faux plant and lavender wreath for some greenery. These decorative lemons are the perfect finishing touch to your table, and they’ll last way longer than the real thing.

Best Memorial Day Furniture Deals

This ottoman works overtime as a coffee table and storage, so you get three pieces of furniture in one, starting at $256. You’ll definitely want to check out this C-shaped side table that allows you to always have your beverages within reach while sitting on the couch for maximum relaxation. Plus, you can even snag a whole sectional sofa for $200 off. 

Best Memorial Day Kitchen Deals

Make your own soft serve all summer long with this ice cream maker that’s on sale for 23 percent off. Every Southerner needs a good bacon pan, too, like this Nordic Ware option that you can grab for just $14. Another deal you can’t miss is this 16-piece dinnerware set for only $50, which is about $3 per piece. 

Best Memorial Day Outdoor Deals

Get up to 30 percent off outdoor furniture and fire pits to start off the summer on the right note. Deck out your backyard or patio with this wicker set that includes a table, two chairs, and two ottomans, all for $368. Throw a couple of these tasseled decorative pillows on the chairs to round out the look. You can also grab a tabletop fireplace to make your yard extra cozy for $56.

Best Memorial Day Fashion Deals

Revamp your summer wardrobe with prices starting at $18. Shop versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down, like this floral smocked midi dress for $35 and this ruched striped maxi dress for $40. Be sure to check out the bathing suits and beach coverups for your upcoming vacations, too (or for sunbathing in the yard).

Best Memorial Day Beauty Deals

Save on beauty best sellers like this Clinique Chubby Stick blush that has earned more than 650 five-star reviews. Another great find is this vegan hydrating lipstick that’s 50 percent off and comes in seven shades ranging from berry to deep red to nude. You’ll also find skincare, like this facial cleansing oil with more than 990 perfect ratings on sale for $26.

