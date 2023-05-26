Holidays & Occasions Memorial Day Target Has All The Best Memorial Day Deals On Home, Kitchen, Fashion, And Beauty Must-Haves Starting At $8 Find outdoor furniture, decor, summer dresses, and more. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Calling all Target fans: The Summer Kickoff Sale is happening now through May 29, with major deals on kitchenware and appliances, beauty, skincare, clothing, decor, and furniture. Shop discounts on brands like Cuisinart, Ninja, Whirlpool, HomePop, Costway, and more starting at just $8. It's the perfect time to upgrade your warm weather wardrobe or spring for a new coffee maker without spending a fortune. Keep reading to find some of the best Target deals you can shop over the long holiday weekend. Target Best Memorial Day Home Decor Deals Spruce up your home decor on a budget with this black and white decorative mirror for $32 and this modern globe floor lamp that’s 61 percent off. And add a faux plant and lavender wreath for some greenery. These decorative lemons are the perfect finishing touch to your table, and they’ll last way longer than the real thing. Threshold Small Artificial Mosaic Leaf in Pot, $8 (orig. $10) Sun Squad “Hello” Rainbow Coir Doormat, $10.40 (orig. $13) Threshold 10-Piece Decorative Lemon Filler, $8 (orig. $10) Hamilton Hills Gold Antique Arched Mirror, $209.99 (orig. $299.99) Threshold “Home Sweet Home” Coir Doormat, $10.40 (orig. $13) Costway Three-Globe Floor Lamp, $109.99 (orig. $279.99) Threshold Lavender Wreath, $24 (orig. $30) Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Wood Resin Decorative Wall Mirror, $31.50 (orig. $45) Target Best Memorial Day Furniture Deals This ottoman works overtime as a coffee table and storage, so you get three pieces of furniture in one, starting at $256. You’ll definitely want to check out this C-shaped side table that allows you to always have your beverages within reach while sitting on the couch for maximum relaxation. Plus, you can even snag a whole sectional sofa for $200 off. HomePop Modern Channel Ottoman, $97.49 (orig. $129.99) Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Arbon Wood Dowel Accent Chair, $236.25 (orig. $315) Christopher Knight Darlah Firwood Table, $35.99 (orig. $44.99) ModernLuxe Convertible Sectional Sofa, $652.99 (orig. $855.99) Threshold Tachuri Geometric Front Console Table, $120.00 (orig. $150) WyndenHall Lancaster Square Coffee Table Storage Ottoman, $255.99 (orig. $319.99) Threshold Warwick Two-Door Cabinet, $184 (orig. $230) Artful Living Design Jorge Storage Bench, $207.36 (orig. $317.10) Threshold Emmond Two-Tone Mid Century Modern Coffee Table, $178.50 (orig. $210) Target Best Memorial Day Kitchen Deals Make your own soft serve all summer long with this ice cream maker that’s on sale for 23 percent off. Every Southerner needs a good bacon pan, too, like this Nordic Ware option that you can grab for just $14. Another deal you can’t miss is this 16-piece dinnerware set for only $50, which is about $3 per piece. Whirlpool Mini Refrigerator, $159.99 (orig. $219.99) PowerXL Vortex Pro Eight-Quart Air Fryer, $79.99 (orig. $129.99) Ninja Professional Plus Blender Duo with Auto-iQ, $129.99 (orig. $149.99) George Foreman Beyond Grill Eight-In-One Electric Indoor Grill With Air Fry Technology, $99.99 (orig. $119.99) Nordic Ware Oven Bacon Pan, $14.39 (orig. $15.99) Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) Select by Calphalon with AquaShield Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $170.99 (orig. $189.99) Rachael Ray Cook + Create 12-Quart Stockpot with Lid, $40.49 (orig. $44.99) Nordic Ware Two-Piece Aluminum Cookie Sheet, $17.99 (orig. $19.99) Gibson Zen Buffetware 16-Piece Square Dinnerware Set, $49.99 (orig. $69.99) Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker with Coffeehouse Milk Frother, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) Target Best Memorial Day Outdoor Deals Get up to 30 percent off outdoor furniture and fire pits to start off the summer on the right note. Deck out your backyard or patio with this wicker set that includes a table, two chairs, and two ottomans, all for $368. Throw a couple of these tasseled decorative pillows on the chairs to round out the look. You can also grab a tabletop fireplace to make your yard extra cozy for $56. Threshold Stacked Stone Liquid Propane Fire Pit, $161 (orig. $230) Project 62 22-Inch Round Metal Outdoor Fire Column, $91 (orig. $130) Opalhouse Britanna Patio Loveseat, $385 (orig. $550) Project 62 Two Harbors 14-Inch Tabletop Fireplace, $56 (orig. $80) Room Essentials Patio Club Chairs with Double Cushions, $210 (orig. $300) Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Northmont Rectangle Accent Table, $70 (orig. $100) Project 62 Risley Patio Sofa and Coffee Table Set, $700 (orig. $1,000) Threshold Monroe Wicker Patio Coffee Table, $91 (orig. $130) Threshold Weybridge Five-Piece Wicker Weave Patio Set, $367.50 (orig. $525) Opalhouse designed with Jungalow All-Weather Rattan Pod, $385 (orig. $550) Threshold Diamond Tufted Outdoor Throw Pillow, $21 (orig. $30) Target Best Memorial Day Fashion Deals Revamp your summer wardrobe with prices starting at $18. Shop versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down, like this floral smocked midi dress for $35 and this ruched striped maxi dress for $40. Be sure to check out the bathing suits and beach coverups for your upcoming vacations, too (or for sunbathing in the yard). August Sky Women's Short Flutter Sleeves Floral Midi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $39.99) Cupshe Tassel Cover-Up Shorts, $21.99 (orig. $27.99) August Sky Collared Button Down Dress, $29.90 (orig. $36.99) Mizuno Women's Seamless 1/4 Zip Volleyball Jacket, $17.99 (orig. $56) Cupshe Striped Ruched Maxi Dress, $39.99 (orig. $42.99) Petal and Pup Womens Xiomar Dress, $69 (orig. $79) Cupshe Short Sleeve Ruching Bodycon Midi Dress, $29.99 (orig. $32.99) Cupshe One Shoulder Ruffled High Waisted Bikini, $23.05 (orig. $38.99) Petal and Pup Womens Yvonne Hi-Lo Midi Dress, $69 (orig. $89) Target Best Memorial Day Beauty Deals Save on beauty best sellers like this Clinique Chubby Stick blush that has earned more than 650 five-star reviews. Another great find is this vegan hydrating lipstick that’s 50 percent off and comes in seven shades ranging from berry to deep red to nude. You’ll also find skincare, like this facial cleansing oil with more than 990 perfect ratings on sale for $26. Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer, $29.40 (orig. $42) DHC Deep Cleansing Oil Facial Cleanser, $25.59 (orig. $31.99) Clinique Chubby Stick Cheek Color Balm Blush, $20.30 (orig. $29) Image Skincare Prevention Plus Daily Matte SPF 30, $37.65 (orig. $52) DHC Velvet Skin Coat Makeup Primer, $15.19 (orig. $18.99) Tree To Tub Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Daily Moisturizer, $29.99 (orig. $37.99) DHC Face Wash Powder, $10.80 (orig. $13.50) Perricone MD No Bronzer Bronzer, $28.97 (orig. $35) KVD Beauty Epic Kiss Nourishing Vegan Butter Lipstick, $11 (orig. $22) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 