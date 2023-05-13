Amazon Shoppers Say These Cooling Bed Sheets Are 'Perfect' For Handling 'Summer In The South'

And they start at just $34.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Published on May 13, 2023

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set
Photo:

Amazon

Summer is right around the corner, so you'll want to ensure your bedding is all set to beat the rising temperatures. Whether or not you're a hot sleeper, your bedroom can benefit from a warm-weather upgrade, and more than 247,000 Amazon shoppers swear by the cooling Mellanni Iconic Collection Sheet Set to handle a scorching "summer in the South."

The sheet set includes a top sheet, fitted sheet, and two envelope pillowcases, which are shoppable in 41 colorways from twin to California king and split king sizes—plus, you can buy them with extra deep pockets for mattresses thicker than the standard 16 inches. And right now, you can snatch them up with a double discount, starting at $34 for a regular queen size.

Crafted from Oeko-Tex certified microfiber featuring Mellanni's signature weave to make them soft, durable, and quick drying, shoppers have noted the set is "lightweight and thin without being cheap looking or threadbare." They stay cool and dry while remaining soft to the touch thanks to the temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking material.

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set

Amazon

BUY IT: Starting at $33.22 (orig. $47.97); amazon.com

One reviewer from Texas raved that the sheet set was easy to care for, and after 10 months of use, still felt "as soft as the day we received them," without any signs of wear or discoloration, despite their cat sharing the bed with them. They added, "they keep us cool in the summer, but also work during the winter with a blanket or two."

Keeping true to the set's wrinkle-resistant guarantee, another shopper who tested the Mellanni Iconic Collection Sheet Set against the Florida heat stated, "I couldn't wrinkle them if I tried." The brand also claims that they are fade- and stain-resistant. After 16 months of use, they still had "zero complaints." The best-selling set feels "softer than the luxury sheets at a resort or cruise ship," but at a "great price," according to a third customer that also raved they were "perfect for Florida heat."

Southern summers can feel more intense than in other areas, so you'll want to find a sheet set that you can depend on to keep you calm and refreshed all night long. The Southerners have spoken: The Mellanni Iconic Collection Sheet Set is worth considering for a comfortable experience that won't break the bank.

