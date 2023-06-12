Florida Diver Finds Two Giant Prehistoric Shark Teeth In One Day

Michael Nastasio has done it again. The charter boat captain is back in the news after uncovering two more massive megalodon fossils in the waters off Venice, Florida.

Captain Mike, as he prefers to be called, is captain and owner of Black Gold Fossil Charters. He has been an aquatic fossil hunter for more than 10 years, and has made an art out of uncovering ancient relics from the sea.

Recounting his most recent success to McClatchy News, Nastasio said he was swimming along rows of sand on May 16 when he saw some pieces of bone and “started to get excited.”

As he drew nearer, he realized what he was looking at.

“All of a sudden that tooth was just sitting there,” he said. “It was just staring at me like, ‘Hello.’ I could not believe it.”

But one six-inch megalodon tooth wasn’t the only thing the ocean had in store for Nastasio that day. Later, he found another megalodon tooth of the same size.

“What an epic day,” Nastasio wrote on Facebook. “Not only was I blessed with two 6 inch teeth the other day but both of them just happened to have all the colors we dream of.”

“I was already on cloud nine, so when I found the second one and it was complete, my mind was blown,” Nastasio recalled to McClatchy.

Megalodon teeth that size are rare. In fact, only four or five measuring 6 inches or more were found in the area during all of last year.

There's a reason Venice is often referred to as the "shark tooth capital of the world." Ten million years ago, the area was underwater and teeming with sharks. The seas receded over time, causing the prehistoric sharks to die. And while their skeletons disintegrated, their fossilized teeth remained, according to VisitSarasota.com.

The Venice coastal area sits on top of a fossil layer that runs 18-35 feet deep. Storms slowly drive the fossils into the shallow waters and then up onto the beach.

"If it blows hard enough out there it rips into the bottom, it throws material everywhere and that is how this stuff gets uncovered and exposed," Nastasio explained to WFLA back in 2020.

Megalodon are giant prehistoric sharks that lived between 23 to 3.6 billion years ago. According to Smithsonian, megalodons could be up to 60-feet long and weigh up to 50 tons. To put it in simpler terms: Megalodons were longer than school buses and as heavy as a railroad car. At three times the size of a great white shark, they remain the largest shark to ever live in the ocean.

“I’m the first human ever to touch them when they’re found,” Nastasio told McClatchy.

