Our Favorite Ground Turkey Recipes
It takes a lot of thought to create a delicious yet healthy meal, one that everyone in the family will enjoy. Lightening up the old Southern Classics is an obvious choice, but lean ground turkey, which contains less saturated fat and cholesterol than lean ground beef, is a smart choice when it comes to cooking the family favorites such as burgers, chili, and enchiladas. This selection of ground turkey recipes will enable you to enjoy a hearty and tasty dinner tonight without worrying about excessive fat and cholesterol. And while turkey has gotten a bad reputation over the years for being dry and tasteless, simply follow the easy recipe instructions and you will see how flavorful and juicy ground turkey can be. Shoppers note: Turkey breast is lean, but dark meat is not, and some packages of ground turkey contain both. Be sure to read the label so you can buy exactly what you need. Need more options for cutting back on fat and calories? Main Dish Salads are a great option for satisfying meals.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
Cooking the meat, along with the onion, garlic, and spices before adding it to the slow-cooker helps to bring out the rich flavor of the dish.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Quinoa
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Quinoa
Perfect for game-day festivities, let the slow cooker do the work while you enjoy the fun.
Turkey Cheeseburgers With Grilled Vidalia Onion Rings
Recipe: Turkey Cheeseburgers With Grilled Vidalia Onion Rings
Dry turkey burgers are a thing of the past with this juicy, melt-in-your-mouth recipe. Want to know our secret? Grated butter that gets mixed right into the turkey before forming the burgers.
Turkey Meatloaf
Recipe: Turkey Meatloaf
A combination of ground turkey and turkey sausage kicks up the flavor in our lightened-up turkey meatloaf, but we kept all the classic ingredients you love from your favorite ground-beef version.
Turkey Meatballs
Recipe: Turkey Meatballs
A combination of both light and dark meat ground turkey creates the best flavor. Make it a double batch and freeze half for a quick, homemade dinner any night of the week. Complete step one, then place meatballs on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze meatballs, then transfer to storage bags and place back into the freezer for later use.
Healthy Turkey Lasagna
Recipe: Healthy Turkey Lasagna
No one will know the difference when you serve up this lightened take on lasagna. We swapped in ground turkey and added a package of frozen spinach, but kept all the must-have flavors your crew won’t want to do without—including lots of gooey cheese.
Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili
Recipe: Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili
Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, Mexican beer, and smoked paprika kick up the flavor and the intensity in this slow-cooker chili recipe.
Turkey and Spinach Meatball Sandwiches
Recipe: Turkey and Spinach Meatball Sandwiches
Spicy Italian turkey sausage and ground turkey with dark meat create the ideal base for favorite meatball flavor mix-ins like Parmesan cheese, onion, and garlic. We even managed to sneak in a full package of fresh baby spinach.
Ranch Turkey Burgers
Recipe: Ranch Turkey Burgers
No, there’s no ranch dressing in these tasty burgers. But we did call on a few essential ingredients for ranch-like flavor. Buttermilk, reduced-fat sour cream, mayo, dried dill, onion powder, and garlic powder knock these burgers out of the park. Don’t miss the tangy dressing—it’s like icing on the cake.