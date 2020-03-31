20 Warm and Savory Recipes That Start with Sausage

By Jenna Sims
Hector Sanchez
While we do love to enjoy sausage with a big plate of biscuits and gravy or in a hearty breakfast casserole, it can also go way beyond breakfast. Switch up your go-to chicken or ground beef meals by swapping in sausage. From ground sausage to Italian sausage to smoked sausage, these recipes will show you how to make the most of what you may have on hand.
Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Baked Ziti with Sausage

Southern Living

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Sausage

Once you make baked ziti with sausage, your family will request it over and over again.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Split Pea Soup with Sausage

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Split Pea Soup with Sausage

Make your next batch of split pea soup even more delicious by adding Conecuh sausage, which features a bold hickory-smoked flavor.  

3 of 20

Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage

Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage

This colorful meal comes together in just 30 minutes. 

Advertisement

4 of 20

Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage

Photo: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage

Instead of ordering pizza, opt for a homemade sheet pan-style pie. 

5 of 20

Sausage and Squash Lasagna

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage and Squash Lasagna

While we love the addition of squash to upgrade this lasagna, the best part is that it's made in the slow cooker. 

6 of 20

Sausage, Biscuit, and Gravy Bake

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sausage, Biscuit, and Gravy Bake

This creamy, cheesy bake combines all of your favorite things about breakfast into one delicious casserole. Perfect for weekend brunch or a weeknight breakfast-inspired dinner. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Sausage Calzones

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Sausage Calzones

Make sure to serve your homemade calzones with marinara sauce for dipping. 

8 of 20

Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Sweet and savory come together to create honey buns that will become a new family tradition. 

9 of 20

Baked Four-Cheese Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Baked Four-Cheese Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

Cooking all of the spaghetti ingredients in a slow cooker for three hours allows all of the flavors time to come together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Sausage-Potato Frittata

Victor Protasio

Recipe: Sausage-Potato Frittata

This filling frittata comes together with the help of your slow cooker, but a little prep work ahead of time will make all the difference. Just get your skillet piping hot, then brown the sausages and potatoes for about 10 minutes.

11 of 20

Sausage-and-Collard Greens Stew

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sausage-and-Collard Greens Stew

Classic Southern flavors are combined with Italian-inspired ingredients to create one comforting soup. 

12 of 20

Skillet Sausage 'n' Rice

Southern Living

Recipe: Skillet Sausage 'n' Rice

You're just one skillet and 20 minutes away from enjoying this easy weeknight meal. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

You can feed your family a traditional Creole meal in under an hour. We recommend serving crusty French bread on the side. 

14 of 20

Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Smoked sausage, tender shrimp, and creamy corn are the perfect trio in this 30-minute dish. 

15 of 20

Stuffed Peppers with Grits and Sausage

Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Stuffed Peppers with Grits and Sausage

Instead of using ground beef like traditional stuffed pepper recipes, this dish calls for grits and Italian sausage. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Breakfast Sausage Meatballs

Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Breakfast Sausage Meatballs

Serve with apple butter dipping sauce. Your brunch crowd will be begging for the recipe. 

17 of 20

Thyme-Scented White Bean and Sausage Stew

Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Thyme-Scented White Bean and Sausage Stew

This stew is all of our favorite things: warm, comforting, and made in a slow cooker. 

18 of 20

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

If desired, you can substitute the hot sausage for mild. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup

Parmesan toasts served on the side are a must for soaking up every last drop of the delicious broth.

20 of 20

Slow-Cooker Sausage Minestrone

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sausage Minestrone

To give flavors extra time to meld, make this soup one day ahead of time. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com