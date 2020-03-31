20 Warm and Savory Recipes That Start with Sausage
Baked Ziti with Sausage
Once you make baked ziti with sausage, your family will request it over and over again.
Split Pea Soup with Sausage
Make your next batch of split pea soup even more delicious by adding Conecuh sausage, which features a bold hickory-smoked flavor.
Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage
This colorful meal comes together in just 30 minutes.
Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage
Instead of ordering pizza, opt for a homemade sheet pan-style pie.
Sausage and Squash Lasagna
While we love the addition of squash to upgrade this lasagna, the best part is that it's made in the slow cooker.
Sausage, Biscuit, and Gravy Bake
This creamy, cheesy bake combines all of your favorite things about breakfast into one delicious casserole. Perfect for weekend brunch or a weeknight breakfast-inspired dinner.
Sausage Calzones
Make sure to serve your homemade calzones with marinara sauce for dipping.
Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns
Sweet and savory come together to create honey buns that will become a new family tradition.
Baked Four-Cheese Spaghetti with Italian Sausage
Cooking all of the spaghetti ingredients in a slow cooker for three hours allows all of the flavors time to come together.
Sausage-Potato Frittata
This filling frittata comes together with the help of your slow cooker, but a little prep work ahead of time will make all the difference. Just get your skillet piping hot, then brown the sausages and potatoes for about 10 minutes.
Sausage-and-Collard Greens Stew
Classic Southern flavors are combined with Italian-inspired ingredients to create one comforting soup.
Skillet Sausage 'n' Rice
You're just one skillet and 20 minutes away from enjoying this easy weeknight meal.
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
You can feed your family a traditional Creole meal in under an hour. We recommend serving crusty French bread on the side.
Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage
Smoked sausage, tender shrimp, and creamy corn are the perfect trio in this 30-minute dish.
Stuffed Peppers with Grits and Sausage
Instead of using ground beef like traditional stuffed pepper recipes, this dish calls for grits and Italian sausage.
Breakfast Sausage Meatballs
Serve with apple butter dipping sauce. Your brunch crowd will be begging for the recipe.
Thyme-Scented White Bean and Sausage Stew
This stew is all of our favorite things: warm, comforting, and made in a slow cooker.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
If desired, you can substitute the hot sausage for mild.
White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup
Parmesan toasts served on the side are a must for soaking up every last drop of the delicious broth.
Slow-Cooker Sausage Minestrone
To give flavors extra time to meld, make this soup one day ahead of time.