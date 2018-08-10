9 Delicious Pork Skillet Recipes To Make Now

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Updated January 20, 2021
Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

A skillet can change your game in the kitchen when it comes to easy, low-maintenance meals. It’s ready to go whether you’re cooking on the stovetop, in the oven, or even on the grill, making it a true Southern staple to have on hand in the kitchen. Besides, nothing makes us happier on a busy weeknight than quick one-dish dinner ideas, and we definitely appreciate the versatility and hassle-free nature of pork (and it’s budget-friendly!). So, for us, the perfect answer to weeknight dinners lies in a deliciously easy pork supper made right in the skillet. From pork chops to pork-speckled pizzas, here are some perfect pork skillet dinner recipes that we’re loving right now.

1 of 9

Pork Chops with Apples and Onions

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Pork Chops with Apples and Onions

Granny Smith apples give a touch of sweetness to this savory one-dish dinner, and bourbon adds a zing of decadence. Brown the chops well in order to give your mustard sauce a deeper flavor afterwards.

2 of 9

Fried Pork Chops with Peas and Potatoes

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Fried Pork Chops with Peas and Potatoes

Get that classic Southern fried pork chop taste with a little less fat in this recipe. Wine and chicken stock are the base for a lovely, lighter sauce; and, along with petite green peas and roasted potatoes and onions, you’ll have a savory, satisfying meal with all the taste of the classic Southern favorite.

3 of 9

Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore

We swapped out the traditional chicken for pork chops in the recipe. It will only take 30-minutes and one cast-iron skillet for this dinner to come together.

4 of 9

Potato-Bacon Hash

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Potato-Bacon Hash

A hearty hash satisfies any day, and this recipe with russet potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and thick-cut bacon is sure to hit the spot.

5 of 9

Classic Cast-Iron Pizza

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: Classic Cast-Iron Pizza

Nostalgic cast iron pies are back in style, like this cheesy, chewy example piled high with pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, and extra mozz.

6 of 9

Savory Bacon Dutch Baby

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Bacon Dutch Baby

A few tricks can serve you well when making this bacon-filled skillet pancake. Don’t use a skillet larger than an 11-inch, and make sure to keep the oven door closed at all times when baking. This is best served immediately, so be prepared to dive right in.

7 of 9

Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

In this crowd-pleasing recipe, the usual pastry shell is substituted for a golden crust made from shredded potatoes and bacon.

8 of 9

Baked Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Pork Tenderloin

A tried-and-true recipe, pork tenderloin is a practical and flavorful weeknight meal for the whole family.

9 of 9

Country Ham Hash

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Country Ham Hash

Country Ham Hash is delicious for a holiday brunch, but it also makes a satisfying and quick meal for the family during the week.

