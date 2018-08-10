9 Delicious Pork Skillet Recipes To Make Now
A skillet can change your game in the kitchen when it comes to easy, low-maintenance meals. It’s ready to go whether you’re cooking on the stovetop, in the oven, or even on the grill, making it a true Southern staple to have on hand in the kitchen. Besides, nothing makes us happier on a busy weeknight than quick one-dish dinner ideas, and we definitely appreciate the versatility and hassle-free nature of pork (and it’s budget-friendly!). So, for us, the perfect answer to weeknight dinners lies in a deliciously easy pork supper made right in the skillet. From pork chops to pork-speckled pizzas, here are some perfect pork skillet dinner recipes that we’re loving right now.
Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
Granny Smith apples give a touch of sweetness to this savory one-dish dinner, and bourbon adds a zing of decadence. Brown the chops well in order to give your mustard sauce a deeper flavor afterwards.
Fried Pork Chops with Peas and Potatoes
Get that classic Southern fried pork chop taste with a little less fat in this recipe. Wine and chicken stock are the base for a lovely, lighter sauce; and, along with petite green peas and roasted potatoes and onions, you’ll have a savory, satisfying meal with all the taste of the classic Southern favorite.
Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore
We swapped out the traditional chicken for pork chops in the recipe. It will only take 30-minutes and one cast-iron skillet for this dinner to come together.
Potato-Bacon Hash
A hearty hash satisfies any day, and this recipe with russet potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and thick-cut bacon is sure to hit the spot.
Classic Cast-Iron Pizza
Nostalgic cast iron pies are back in style, like this cheesy, chewy example piled high with pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, and extra mozz.
Savory Bacon Dutch Baby
A few tricks can serve you well when making this bacon-filled skillet pancake. Don’t use a skillet larger than an 11-inch, and make sure to keep the oven door closed at all times when baking. This is best served immediately, so be prepared to dive right in.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
In this crowd-pleasing recipe, the usual pastry shell is substituted for a golden crust made from shredded potatoes and bacon.
Baked Pork Tenderloin
A tried-and-true recipe, pork tenderloin is a practical and flavorful weeknight meal for the whole family.
Country Ham Hash
Country Ham Hash is delicious for a holiday brunch, but it also makes a satisfying and quick meal for the family during the week.