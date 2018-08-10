9 Delicious Pork Skillet Recipes To Make Now

A skillet can change your game in the kitchen when it comes to easy, low-maintenance meals. It’s ready to go whether you’re cooking on the stovetop, in the oven, or even on the grill, making it a true Southern staple to have on hand in the kitchen. Besides, nothing makes us happier on a busy weeknight than quick one-dish dinner ideas, and we definitely appreciate the versatility and hassle-free nature of pork (and it’s budget-friendly!). So, for us, the perfect answer to weeknight dinners lies in a deliciously easy pork supper made right in the skillet. From pork chops to pork-speckled pizzas, here are some perfect pork skillet dinner recipes that we’re loving right now.