10 Delicious Lamb Recipes That Belong on Your Dinner Table
Without a doubt, lamb always feels fit for a holiday feast, whether it be Easter, Passover, or Christmas. That’s when we break out our Lemon-Herb Roasted Leg of Lamb or Pecan-Crusted Rack of Lamb. But, in our opinion, lamb doesn’t necessarily need to be limited to being a holiday centerpiece. It’ll work just as easily into your weeknight routine. Think dishes like braised lamb chops, pasta carbonara, or Shepherd's Pie. There’s nothing to lose—and so much to gain—when cooking lamb. (And it’s so much easier than you think!) Whether you're in the mood for quick lamb chop recipes or elegant leg of lamb recipes, these 10 delicious options are sure to make every dinner feel special, no matter the occasion.
Roasted Leg of Lamb with Lemon-Herb Salt
Get ready to swoon over this lemon-herb roasted lamb—and everyone else will, too.
Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits
Let your slow cooker do the work—and no one will guess these sophisticated braised shanks are slow-cooked and fuss-free. The grits put the dish over the top.
Rack of Lamb with Carrot Salad
This lamb recipe keeps seasoning simple, letting the zingy orange-pecan vinaigrette really shine.
Carbonara with Braised Lamb
We gave a classic Italian dish a genius twist: slow-cooked braised lamb. Don't worry—plenty of cheese and pancetta round out the pasta dinner.
Braised Lamb Shanks and Potato Hash
Say hello to the ultimate holiday main. This recipe is easy and convenient, and a rich braise of crushed tomatoes, red wine, and garlic lends so much deliciousness.
Shepherd's Pie with Braised Lamb
This comfort food classic gets major flavor from slow-cooked braised lamb shanks. (As if the heavenly veggie-packed casserole topped with mashed potatoes needed any help in the flavor department.)
Pecan-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Mint Dipping Sauce
The only thing better than the crispy, crunchy pecan crust? The cool, creamy mint dipping sauce.
Honey-Curry Glazed Lamb with Roasted Grapes and Cranberries
A honey-curry glaze takes this lamb to tasty new heights, and roasted grapes and cranberries add a festive touch.
Classic Roasted Lamb
You can't go wrong with this roasted lamb recipe. It makes for a beautiful centerpiece for any Easter feast.
Broiled Lamb Chops
Marinated in red wine, orange juice, garlic, shallots, rosemary, oregano, and olive oil, this broiled lamb chop recipe is sure to send your taste buds soaring. And, with only 10 minutes of hands-on time, you won’t have to spend hours in the kitchen to reap a mouthwatering meal.