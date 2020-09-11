You will never have to worry about what to fix for supper as long as you have a package of meatballs in the freezer. Use your slow cooker to make the classic Grape Jelly Meatballs and serve over egg noodles for a weeknight meal. A package of frozen meatballs can also be used when making comfort food casseroles, such as a satisfying baked pasta dish. We all have our favorite commercial brand of frozen meatballs, but it is very easy to make and freeze homemade meatballs. Use any ground meat, such as beef, turkey, pork, chicken, or venison, or a combination of meats, and choose different seasoning blends to create your family's favorite meatball. Prepare some to be cooked with tomato-based sauces for Italian dishes or make a batch for a creamy Swedish meatball dish. Here is how to freeze meatballs - either cooked or uncooked - so you will always have the makings of a supper that will make everyone happy.

How to Freeze Uncooked Meatballs

Prepare the meatball mixture according to your recipe and use a spoon or cookie scoop to scoop out the meat mixture into even-sized meatballs. Choose the size of the cookie scoop according to the size of the meatball you prefer. Arrange meatballs in a single layer on a baking sheet (keep them from touching each other or they will stick together when frozen) and freeze until solid. Transfer the meatballs to a freezer bag or freezer-safe container, label with type of meatball and date, and freeze for 1-2 months. Thaw meatballs in the refrigerator overnight before cooking.

How to Freeze Cooked Meatballs