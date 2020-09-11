How To Freeze Meatballs
Always have a package in your freezer for quick and easy weeknight meals.
You will never have to worry about what to fix for supper as long as you have a package of meatballs in the freezer. Use your slow cooker to make the classic Grape Jelly Meatballs and serve over egg noodles for a weeknight meal. A package of frozen meatballs can also be used when making comfort food casseroles, such as a satisfying baked pasta dish. We all have our favorite commercial brand of frozen meatballs, but it is very easy to make and freeze homemade meatballs. Use any ground meat, such as beef, turkey, pork, chicken, or venison, or a combination of meats, and choose different seasoning blends to create your family's favorite meatball. Prepare some to be cooked with tomato-based sauces for Italian dishes or make a batch for a creamy Swedish meatball dish. Here is how to freeze meatballs - either cooked or uncooked - so you will always have the makings of a supper that will make everyone happy.
How to Freeze Uncooked Meatballs
Prepare the meatball mixture according to your recipe and use a spoon or cookie scoop to scoop out the meat mixture into even-sized meatballs. Choose the size of the cookie scoop according to the size of the meatball you prefer. Arrange meatballs in a single layer on a baking sheet (keep them from touching each other or they will stick together when frozen) and freeze until solid. Transfer the meatballs to a freezer bag or freezer-safe container, label with type of meatball and date, and freeze for 1-2 months. Thaw meatballs in the refrigerator overnight before cooking.
How to Freeze Cooked Meatballs
Prepare the meatballs according to your recipe. Allow the cooked meatballs to cool completely, then arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Freeze until solid. Transfer the frozen, cooked meatballs to freezer bags or freezer-safe containers and label with type of meatball and date. Frozen, cooked meatballs can be thawed overnight in the refrigerator or reheated directly from the freezer. Reheat cooked meatballs in a sauce on the stovetop or in a warm oven, but don’t get the heat too high. You don’t want the exterior of the meatball to overcook before the interior has time to warm up.