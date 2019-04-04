50 Summer Chicken Recipes the Whole Crowd Will Love

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Hector Sanchez
Nothing will turn around a hungry crowd like a hearty chicken dinner, and summertime might just be when the crowd gets hungriest—between the pool days, bike rides, and general fanfare. Whether just feeding your family or hosting a big barbecue, you're going to be able to find more than a few reasons to serve up these summer chicken recipes all season long. For a weeknight supper, try one of our easy sheet pan recipes or quick chicken breast recipes on for size. And for an outdoor occasion, pick between our chicken kebab recipes, grilled chicken recipes, or crowd-pleasing chicken wing recipes. We’ve rounded up all of our best-ever chicken recipes for hot summer days—so sit back, pour yourself a glass of iced tea, and enjoy. If one main dish isn’t enough to curb your summer cravings, check out some of our favorite side dishes to round out the meal.
Grilled Chicken Cutlets with Strawberry Salsa

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Cutlets with Strawberry Salsa

This grilled chicken is ready to take on summer with its tangy salsa made with strawberries, radishes, and avocados.

BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

Greg DuPree

Recipe: BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

When everyone and their mama is hanging around this summer, give this sheet pan supper a chance. It'll feed the crowd easily.

Southwest Chicken Tortillas

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Southwest Chicken Tortillas

Don't worry—we've got Taco Tuesday handled all summer long.

Braised Chicken Thighs with Slow-Cooked Marinara

Photo: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Braised Chicken Thighs with Slow-Cooked Marinara

Say hello to the best use of your slow cooker and less-than-perfect tomatoes this summer.

Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes 

This sheet pan recipe has got major personality. Two spice rack staples—cinnamon and nutmeg—give wonderful depth of flavor.

Lemon-Herb Chicken Kebabs

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Lemon-Herb Chicken Kebabs

Just look at that char, folks. Tip: Chicken thighs won't dry out as quickly on the grill.

Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken

Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken

This recipe is a tasty way to use your grill this summer. Top your pizzas with smoked chicken and summer veggies.

Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces

The secret's all in the brine, made with herbs, garlic, brown sugar, and chiles. And the trio of sauces means plenty of delicious dipping opportunities.

Crunchy Chicken-Peanut Chopped Salad

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Crunchy Chicken-Peanut Chopped Salad

Consider this recipe as a fresh spin on the much-loved Asian-flavored coleslaw—but made even heartier with deli-fried chicken tenders.

Chicken Caprese Pasta

Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caprese Pasta

In just 20 minutes, you can dress up simple pasta with shredded chicken, blistered tomatoes, pesto sauce, and torn chunks of mozzerella.

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans

Skip the fast food drive-thru—because this homemade recipe is so much better.

Buttermilk-Hot Sauce Brined Chicken

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Buttermilk-Hot Sauce Brined Chicken

Our secret for turning out extra-moist grilled chicken? An overnight soak in a hot sauce-laced buttermilk marinade.

Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Photo: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Meet your lightened-up summer fried chicken. This crispy, golden chicken is done with a quick pan-fry rather than a deep fry, making it slightly less heavy than the traditional fried stuff.

Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Farmers’ Market Pasta Salad

Let your imagination run wild with this pasta salad. Everything from your farmers' market haul is fair game.

Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra

Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra

You won't beat this charred Creole dish. Chicken thighs, andouille sausage, and a parade of fresh summer veggies come together for a top-notch dinner.

Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches

Buttery biscuits, creamy white barbecue sauce, and tangy slaw complete this slow-cooked chicken recipe.

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

This might be the best weeknight supper for summer. The 30-minute sheet pan recipe has a lot of tasty things going on.

Greek Chicken Salad Wedges

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Greek Chicken Salad Wedges

Make your summer work lunch feel fabulously fresh.

Oven-Baked Barbecue Chicken

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Oven-Baked Barbecue Chicken

Nothing says summer like barbecue chicken, and these sweet and sticky chicken drumsticks can be made in the oven.

One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes

Greg DuPree

Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes

The whole family will love the bold flavors of this Mediterranean-inspired dish.

Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

This traditional Creole dish will feed a hungry table worn out from fun summer activities.

Chicken Thighs and BBQ Beans

Photo: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Chicken Thighs and BBQ Beans

It doesn't get better than these barbecue beans with tender chicken thighs.

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

This no-fuss, kid-friendly meal will be your best friend whenever you need a quick family meal.

Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

This might be the only salad we want to eat as a dinner main this summer. The oven-baked pecan-and-panko crusted chicken tenders taste like fried chicken—but with much less grease and mess.

Creamy Chicken and Bacon with Herbed Puff Pastry

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Bacon with Herbed Puff Pastry

This new (and easy!) deconstructed take on chicken pot pie will be a fast family favorite.

Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

For these wings, the secret doesn't lie in the sauce. It's all in the dry rub.

Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto

A simple pesto is the perfect accessory for chicken breast, zucchini, yellow squash, and Vidalia onion kebabs.

Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Because everyone needs a no-cook summer lunch staple, and this chicken salad with a tropical twist feels more than worthy.

Chicken-and-Collards Pilau

Greg Dupree

Recipe: Chicken-and-Collards Pilau

This one-pot wonder is packed with chicken, sausage, quick-cooking rice, and collards.

Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing

The best part of this sheet pan supper: The addition of crusty, toasty chunks of cornbread.

Kickin' Orange-Glazed Chicken

Greg Dupree

Recipe: Kickin’ Orange-Glazed Chicken

Sweet and spicy, this recipe is the easiest upgrade of your everyday chicken. Dijon mustard, orange marmalade, and red pepper flakes make a well-balanced trio.

Whole-Grain Panzanella