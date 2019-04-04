50 Summer Chicken Recipes the Whole Crowd Will Love
Grilled Chicken Cutlets with Strawberry Salsa
This grilled chicken is ready to take on summer with its tangy salsa made with strawberries, radishes, and avocados.
BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots
When everyone and their mama is hanging around this summer, give this sheet pan supper a chance. It'll feed the crowd easily.
Southwest Chicken Tortillas
Don't worry—we've got Taco Tuesday handled all summer long.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Slow-Cooked Marinara
Say hello to the best use of your slow cooker and less-than-perfect tomatoes this summer.
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
This sheet pan recipe has got major personality. Two spice rack staples—cinnamon and nutmeg—give wonderful depth of flavor.
Lemon-Herb Chicken Kebabs
Just look at that char, folks. Tip: Chicken thighs won't dry out as quickly on the grill.
Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken
This recipe is a tasty way to use your grill this summer. Top your pizzas with smoked chicken and summer veggies.
Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces
The secret's all in the brine, made with herbs, garlic, brown sugar, and chiles. And the trio of sauces means plenty of delicious dipping opportunities.
Crunchy Chicken-Peanut Chopped Salad
Consider this recipe as a fresh spin on the much-loved Asian-flavored coleslaw—but made even heartier with deli-fried chicken tenders.
Chicken Caprese Pasta
In just 20 minutes, you can dress up simple pasta with shredded chicken, blistered tomatoes, pesto sauce, and torn chunks of mozzerella.
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans
Skip the fast food drive-thru—because this homemade recipe is so much better.
Buttermilk-Hot Sauce Brined Chicken
Our secret for turning out extra-moist grilled chicken? An overnight soak in a hot sauce-laced buttermilk marinade.
Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Meet your lightened-up summer fried chicken. This crispy, golden chicken is done with a quick pan-fry rather than a deep fry, making it slightly less heavy than the traditional fried stuff.
Farmers' Market Pasta Salad
Let your imagination run wild with this pasta salad. Everything from your farmers' market haul is fair game.
Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra
You won't beat this charred Creole dish. Chicken thighs, andouille sausage, and a parade of fresh summer veggies come together for a top-notch dinner.
Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches
Buttery biscuits, creamy white barbecue sauce, and tangy slaw complete this slow-cooked chicken recipe.
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots
This might be the best weeknight supper for summer. The 30-minute sheet pan recipe has a lot of tasty things going on.
Greek Chicken Salad Wedges
Make your summer work lunch feel fabulously fresh.
Oven-Baked Barbecue Chicken
Nothing says summer like barbecue chicken, and these sweet and sticky chicken drumsticks can be made in the oven.
One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes
The whole family will love the bold flavors of this Mediterranean-inspired dish.
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
This traditional Creole dish will feed a hungry table worn out from fun summer activities.
Chicken Thighs and BBQ Beans
It doesn't get better than these barbecue beans with tender chicken thighs.
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
This no-fuss, kid-friendly meal will be your best friend whenever you need a quick family meal.
Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
This might be the only salad we want to eat as a dinner main this summer. The oven-baked pecan-and-panko crusted chicken tenders taste like fried chicken—but with much less grease and mess.
Creamy Chicken and Bacon with Herbed Puff Pastry
This new (and easy!) deconstructed take on chicken pot pie will be a fast family favorite.
Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings
For these wings, the secret doesn't lie in the sauce. It's all in the dry rub.
Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto
A simple pesto is the perfect accessory for chicken breast, zucchini, yellow squash, and Vidalia onion kebabs.
Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Because everyone needs a no-cook summer lunch staple, and this chicken salad with a tropical twist feels more than worthy.
Chicken-and-Collards Pilau
This one-pot wonder is packed with chicken, sausage, quick-cooking rice, and collards.
Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing
The best part of this sheet pan supper: The addition of crusty, toasty chunks of cornbread.
Kickin' Orange-Glazed Chicken
Sweet and spicy, this recipe is the easiest upgrade of your everyday chicken. Dijon mustard, orange marmalade, and red pepper flakes make a well-balanced trio.